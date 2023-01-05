Johan Vásquez is currently in the most complex moment of his career. The Mexican central defender arrived at the Italian team from Cremonese in the summer market, a club with which he signed on loan for a year from Genoa of the same country, a move designed for the sporting progress of the man from the Mexican team and which has It has become a nightmare for the former UNAM Pumas soccer player.
The center-back is being completely erased by the coaching staff of the Italian club, thus and without warning of injury, the Mexican soccer player was not even called up for the duel against Juventus, this being a clear declaration of intent. Thus, the name of Vásquez has been linked to an imminent departure from the Italian club, a possibility that is undoubtedly real and Johan has been placed in the orbit of Salzburg of Austria, completely wrong information.
Kery News and Daniel Reyes Villaseñor undertook the task of confirming that Vásquez is not in the Austrian team’s sights and confirmed that the national center-back has three exit routes, two strong leagues from the 5 largest in Europe, one of them would be La League, the other is still unknown at the moment and a third alternative that would also be in the old continent but in a tournament of lesser lineage. Genoa has a clause that allows it to end the assignment unilaterally, which they will surely make valid.
