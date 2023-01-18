PSG is going to play an attractive match against a team of stars who are active in Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The Parisians, despite the fact that the match is friendly, will hold nothing back, and Gartier will come out with the best to try to win and give a show to the fans, although he will not be able to count on Verratti, Kimpembe or Nundo Mendes. Let’s go with the possible starting eleven.
BY- Donnarumma. In goal there is no doubt, the Italian is indisputable and after not having gone to the World Cup he is eager to prove his worth.
LD-Achraf. It could be argued that he is currently the best right-back in the world and in Saudi Arabia they are keen to see him display his football on the flank.
DFC- Sergio Ramos. The Spanish central defender has earned his position once his physical problems have been overcome and he is a true leader in the team.
DFC-Marquinhos. He is the captain of the team. If the Brazilian is available, he is always from the PSG game. He is a differential player on the field, he always brings something more to the team.
LI-Bernat. Given the loss of Nuno Mendes, the Spaniard is a guaranteed replacement for the left lane.
MC- Fabian. Verratti’s loss puts him in a good position to start, especially after the good games played by the Spanish midfielder.
MC – Vitinha. He is already a star in the team and despite his youth he has earned ownership by hand. I’m sure he’ll give a lot to talk about among Saudi viewers.
MC- Renato Sanches. The Portuguese seems to have recovered his level in France and although he is not indisputable at PSG, he does add many minutes. In this friendly he will play to give more show in a team full of talent.
ED- Messi. In Saudi Arabia, everyone wants to see what could be the last game in history between Cristiano and Messi. The Argentine recently proclaimed world champion, will not be able to miss out on the starting eleven.
DC- Mbappé. He is another of the great idols and his level delights any football fan.
EI- neymar. The Brazilian would be the main star in any other team, and although here there are footballers who shine more, it is vital.
This is how PSG’s lineup will look on the field (4-3-3)
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Achraf, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat
Midfielders: Fabian, Vitinha, Renato Sanches
strikers: Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
