PSG can win the French league tomorrow if they score points against Lens. Those of Pochettino will want to secure the title this weekend with a great victory at home and celebrate it with the people, thus recovering the hegemony that they lost last season against Lille.
Therefore, the Parisians are expected to present a gala eleven to show power. Pochettino will have most of his players, only Ramos and Kurzawa will be absent due to injury, while Ander Hererra will not be available due to conjunctivitis. It is therefore expected that the stellar trident made up of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé will play together and try to repeat the good performances they have done lately.
In goal, Donnarumma will be the starting goalkeeper, while in defense Marquinhos and Kimpembe can be expected to play in the center, and Mendes and Achraf in the wings. The doubts come in the center of the field, where Pochettino has a wide range of possibilities. Verratti has his place secured in the eleven, and it remains to be seen who would accompany him. Danilo seems to carry quite a lot of weight as well, while Paredes could be the other player. Let’s see how the eleven would be.
Donnarumma; Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, NeymarMbappe.
