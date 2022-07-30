PSG are looking for their first title of the season under the guidance of their new coach. Messi dreams of overtaking Dani Alves as the player with the most titles in the history of football, and the Super Cup is a good way to add up.
This is the possible PSG eleven for the match against Nantes:
The Italian goalkeeper has definitely eaten Keylor Navas’s toast. It points to the insured holder.
Achraf already established himself last season as one of the best right-handed lanes on the scene. His internships in attack remind us of the early years of Alves.
Sergio Ramos will occupy a place in the defensive scheme. The sacrificed of the defenders will be Kimpembe.
Marquinhos is the leader of the Paris defense. One of the best center backs on the planet without any doubt.
Nuno Mendes was one of the positive surprises of PSG’s last campaign. It seems that they have found side for a while.
The Italian midfielder is completely immovable. A player of his quality cannot miss commanding the engine room.
Paredes will be able to start for the first time after his injury. If good understanding with those above make him an essential player.
Vitinha will repeat in the eleven after doing it for the first time in the friendly they recently played in Japan.
The carioca is the fittest player in the capital as a whole. Little can be said about him that has not already been said.
Messi hopes to recover his maximum level as soon as possible. The Argentine player wants to get to Qatar in shape.
The great star of the French could not miss. At the point of attack, Kylian Mbappé will move, who for many is already the best player on the planet.
