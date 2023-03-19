In the week of March 13-17, here’s some interesting news we haven’t covered on video, including Assassin’s Creed Red rumors and the announcement of FIFA 25.

The new FIFA game will skip the 2023/24 season. Meanwhile, the war between Microsoft and Sony continues and interesting rumors arrive on the new Assassin’s Creed set in Japan. Those from March 13 to 17, 20203 were quite an eventful seven days, and after talking about the future of The Last of Us franchise, it’s now time to delve into the news that didn’t get space on YouTube during the week. Find everything in the new episode of our column, designed to provide the loyal audience of viewers with a smattering of the most relevant news that we have not been able to cover here on the channel. Before getting to football, however, let’s start with a piece of news about the Phantom Thieves.

Persona 5: The Phantom X



Persona 5: The Phantom X will arrive on iOS and Android systems on an as yet unspecified date and will have “desire” as its central theme From March 29, 2023 it will be possible to try the Persona 5 mobile spin-off through a beta session called “Infiltration Test”. This was announced by the publisher Perfect World Games and the development studio Black Wings Game Studio. Persona 5: The Phantom X, this is the title of the game, will arrive on iOS and Android systems on an as yet unspecified date and will have “desire” as its central theme. In fact, it tells the story of a group of students who have awakened their Persona and face together the difficulties of an era in which desires have faded. The spin off will try to keep the basic gameplay and style of the original game, but with optimized graphics and performance for mobile users. All under the supervision of SEGA and Atlus. See also We won! The First Slam Dunk wins Best Picture award It will be free according to the free-to-play model, so the impact of microtransactions will have to be evaluated above all.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red



A shinobi and a samurai as the protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red? Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will have two playable characters. One will be a shinobi, a man of African descent who took refuge in Japan by embracing the path of the Assassin creed. The other will instead be a female samurai. This was revealed by Tom Henderson, who on the pages of Insider Gaming also stated that the new chapter set in the land of the Rising Sun will focus heavily on classic-style stealth mechanics: hiding corpses, hiding in tall grass and turning off the lights to be more difficult to locate. The insider’s source, however, has not been able to reveal when we will see the gameplay or when Codename Red will arrive in stores. Tom Henderson expects Ubisoft to show new sequences of Assassin’s Creed Mirage at E3 and present Assassin’s Creed Nexus, a game designed for VR viewers. All this information is not confirmed by Ubisoft. However, considering Henderson’s historian and the fact that the leaks on Assassin’s Creed often turn out to be real, we still decided to report them: take them with due caution.

Microsoft + Activision



The long-distance war between Microsoft and Sony over the acquisition of Activision continues It’s time for the usual update on Xbox’s acquisition of Activision. This time there are no big news on the decisions of the supervisory bodies, so we limit ourselves to quickly pointing out some moves by Microsoft and Sony to strengthen their position, especially in front of the US FTC. See also God of War meets The Last of Us thanks to a mod The Redmond house, in particular, has continued to reassure Call of Duty’s multiplatform future. Not only in words, stating that the situation of the Activision shooter is completely different from that of other Bethesda games like Starfield, but also in deeds. In fact, two new ten-year agreements were signed during the week: after Nintendo and NVIDIA, the cloud gaming services Boosteroid and Ubitus were added to the package. The latter, in particular, has been used to bring various great games to the Nintendo Switch via the cloud: some examples are Control, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7. For its part, Sony argues that it cannot compete with Call of Duty, if it becomes the property of Microsoft and is exclusive to Xbox. Not even through their own successful first-party franchises. The statement comes from a document related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, where it is recalled that Sony’s experience in developing shooter / battle royale games is limited and its main active shooter is significantly less relevant than Call of Duty. In fact, Destiny 2 had a lower percentage of hours played and spent than Call of Duty in 2021. Unfortunately, however, these percentages are hidden, so we cannot know the actual numbers. Meanwhile, new documents emerged today from the CMA, the UK antitrust, with the publication of the responses received from 6 videogame companies: all have sided in favor of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Even in this case, however, we are not given to know the name of these companies. See also Outcast 2 A New Beginning: new trailer from THQ Nordic's Digital Showcase 2022

No FIFA in 2023



FIFA president Gianni Infantino Let’s go back to the games with the opening news of this episode: the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the federation will launch a new series of football video games intended to keep the official FIFA name. However, it will not arrive in 2023. The first chapter of the new course will in fact be FIFA 25, so we will probably have to wait until at least September 2024 to see it in action. Only then will we find out if it will somehow be able to keep up with the dominance of Electonic Arts, which should already bring the first EA Sports FC to the market this year.