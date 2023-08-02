The Inter Miami team is stealing cameras in the Leagues Cup. Since the arrival of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, the club began to take center stage and the ‘Flea’ has already injected into the club that showy game that they needed so much.
In their debut in the tournament, the Miami squad defeated Cruz Azul by a score of 2-1, with a great goal in the last minute by Lionel Messi. For the second match, they beat Atlanta United 4-0, with braces Messi and Taylor.
Now, in the direct elimination game, they will face off against Orlando Cityin the first Clásico of the world champion soccer player.
Which teams would Inter face on the road?
In the event that Miami defeats Orlando City, its rival would leave the game between Mazatlan and F.C. Dallaswhere the wide favorite is the Mexican team.
Who would he face in the quarterfinals?
And if they beat Mazatlán or FC Dallas, Lionel Messi and company would face off against Blue Cross, Pachuca, charlotte fc and Houston Dynamo.
Who would he face in the semifinal?
In the event of reaching the semifinal of the competition, Inter Mimi could measure forces against the clubs of cougars, Queretaro either Atlas.
Who would he face in the final?
The game of the grand final of the competition could take place between Toluca, America, FC Juarez, Lion, Monterey either tigersWithout a doubt, teams that have done a good job in the first games of the competition.
