With the group stage of the UEFA Champions League now over, the teams that have already been promoted to the next stage of the tournament are eagerly awaiting their next rival. In Group H formed by: FC Barcelona, Oproto, Shaktar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp, it was the Catalans and Losos who went to the next round as first and second respectively. The Ukrainians are promoted to compete in the Europa League, while Royal Antwerp has finished bottom of the group, achieving only one victory against a rival such as FC Barcelona on the last group day.
Xavi Hernández's men have moved on to the next round of the tournament after a few years without reaching it, although with a bad taste of bica, the culés are currently not going through a good streak, proof of this is this last match against the Belgian team in which they have lost by three goals to two.
Even so, the culés have qualified as first in the group, something they have not done since 2019/2020, even so Barça does not expect an easy draw since there are tough rivals in Pot 2. There are rivals like Inter de Milan, who was the one who sentenced the culés last season and who is the current runner-up of the tournament. There will also be the Paris Saint Germain of Luis Enrique with players like Kylian Mbappé or Ousmane Dembélé. He may also have to play this round against Italian teams such as Naplescurrently champion of Serie A and against the lazio, a rival that fell into the Atlético de Madrid group. There are also teams that contain players with a Blaugrana past such as PSV where is Luuk De Jong and Sergiño Dest and the RB Leipzig with players like Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo. The rival that a priori is more affordable is the Copenhagenwho has passed Manchester United in this group stage.
#pairings #Barcelona #UEFA #Champions #League
Leave a Reply