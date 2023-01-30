The restructuring of Deportivo Cruz Azul for this Clausura 2023 tournament caused several changes to be made to the team and although most of the fans did not want him to leave, finally the board gave up the option to buy the Peruvian defender, louis abramfor which he had to leave the institution.
At 26 years old, the player could still contribute more to the team, but he finally decided to leave the institution and leave him out of the plans for this new year. In this way, the Peruvian national team put an end to his passage through Mexican soccer and now, he is in the sights of an important team in Major League Soccer for the 2023 season.
According to information from Cesar Luis MerloGranada has opened talks with atlanta unitedan entity that would be interested in incorporating it and that would have set its eyes on Abram for a while and now he has the free way to get his services.
The multifunctional Inca defender arrived at the Machine for the Closing and Opening 2022 at the express request of the coach Juan ReynosoDuring that time, he participated in 38 games between the Liga MX and the Concachampions, scoring two goals and was like a wild card, taking the center and the wing when required. Unfortunately, at the end of the balance sheet, he did not end up convincing the board of directors, who decided not to sign him permanently.
