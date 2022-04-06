By now you will be familiar with the cyber attack you suffered Toei Animation, which caused several of its future releases to be postponed indefinitely, including Dragon Ball Super: SuperHero. This film was originally supposed to be released in April, and although it does not officially have a release date yet, it seems that we already know what it will be.

It just so happens that recently Shuheisha updated its release schedule, and now it is mentioned that the novel by superhero will be debuting next June 30th. Previously, said novel was intended to come out the same day as the movie, and that could still be the case.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Novels have been both seemingly reescheduled to June 30th, 2022 at Shueisha Books website.https://t.co/olThkBHnx6 pic.twitter.com/DlFmDVzhO7 — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) April 6, 2022

Obviously, this caused fans to take this date as the new day that superhero it could reach theaters around the world, and it would certainly make some sense if it did. After all, it seems that the cyberattack has already been solved and hopefully, all future projects of Toei They will resume their respective productions.

Publisher’s note: The bad news is that now we will have to wait even longer here in the West to enjoy this film, since June is when it was expected to hit theaters in our territory. Let’s hope Toei doesn’t suffer any more mishaps because at this point, we’re going to end up seeing Super Hero until 2023.

Via: comic book