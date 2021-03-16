The specialized portal Footyheadlines has leaked what could be the first kit of Real Madrid next season. Already in the month of November they published a sketch very similar to the one that has now been exposed, which gives reliability to the information. It will not be for a few months when the white club officially publishes the design of the shirts.

One more year, the slogan “Emirates. FLY BETTER” will continue as advertising, written in blue. The Adidas logo, in this case, will be orange, like a thin command line and collar. In the same sleeve it accompanies another thicker line in blue. The same color combination is repeated on the neck. The stripes, on the other hand, will be blue and will not include any orange details.

Everything indicates that the shield will be embroidered. In addition, as Footyheadlines points out, the shirt is a tribute to the Plaza de Cibeles, recreating the color tones that can be seen in the day and at night.