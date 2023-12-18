This Wednesday, December 20, there will be action in the EFL Cup England, where two of the most traditional and popular teams in the country will face each other in the quarterfinals: Liverpool and West Ham.
The team that will be home has just eliminated Bournemouth in the previous instance, while the visit eliminated none other than Arsenal. We review the possible alignments.
Liverpool have failed to win in the last two matches in the Europa League and the Premier League. Their last result ended in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United. After last year's elimination from the EFL Cup, Liverpool will be looking to reach the semi-finals of the competition once again.
David Moyes' team advanced on the continent thanks to a 2-0 victory against Freiburg in the Europa League. West Ham, current champions of the Europa Conference League, secured it in the group stage. He comes into this match after an optimistic victory against Wolves, managing to keep a clean sheet for the second game in a row.
Liverpool's list of casualties is extensive: Bajcetic S. (Injury – calf); Diogo Jota, (Injury – muscle); Mac Allister A. (Injury – knee); Matip J.(Injury – knee); Robertson A. (Injury – shoulder); Thiago (Injury – hip). In addition, Gravenberch R. (Injury) is possible out, but it is not confirmed yet. If he doesn't play, he could play Cody Gakpo or Curtis Jones instead.
Antonio (Injury – knee) is the only casualty of the visiting team. David Moyes' team has just beaten Wolves 3-0, and since he has not suffered any injuries, he could repeat the team.
Goalkeeper: Alisson;
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Tsimikas
Frills: Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch or Jones or Gakpo
Fronts: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Goalkeeper: Fabianski;
Defenders: Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell
Frills: Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Fornals
Fronts: Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta
