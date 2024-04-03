On matchday 31 of the Premier League, Liverpool faces Sheffield United in a crucial duel. The networks They seek to maintain their position at the top of the table, two points behind Manchester City and three behind Arsenal, while Sheffield United seeks to get some points to avoid relegation, although they already have it quite difficult.
Below we leave you with Liverpool's possible lineup for this match:
BY: KELLEHER – After Alisson's absence due to injury, he will once again start between the sticks. The Irish goalkeeper has left a good feeling in the last few games in which he has had to defend the goal of the redsso he has Klopp's complete confidence.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool's right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
DFC: KONATÉ – The French defender is one of the regulars in the team, especially with the loss of Matip. He makes a very good pair with Van Djik, and without a doubt he is life insurance at the back, thanks to his great corpulence and forcefulness when cutting.
DFC: VAN DJIK – The captain and true leader of the team. The Dutchman is a wall behind, and his great aerial game allows him to also contribute in attack. His presence inspires confidence in the entire squad.
LI: ROBERTSON – The Scottish full-back is being very irregular due to the injuries he has been experiencing in recent months. However, when he is well, he is the undisputed owner of the Anfield team's left back.
MC: MAC ALLISTER – The helm of the team in that center of the field. The talented Argentine midfielder has delayed his position on the field to get more involved in creating the game, and the truth is that he is performing at a very good level.
MC: DOMINIK SZOBOZSLAI – The Hungarian will complete the midfield. The 23-year-old player is playing his first season with Liverpool and is already leaving flashes of quality that leave more than one of the Red fans in love.
MC: ENDO – Wataru Endo, although he is not the best on the squad, is gaining confidence over time and is already adapting more to the team.
ED: SALAH- The Egyptian already seems to have recovered from his injury and has been at full capacity for several games. Therefore, and this being a simple match, Salah is expected to play, and be his usual self, assisting or scoring, to help his team in front of goal.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team's attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup. The only doubt is whether he will have recovered from his discomfort, although everything indicates that he will be able to.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
This is what Liverpool's formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szobozslai
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
