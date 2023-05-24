Despite the terrible closing of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament and its elimination in the Concacaf Champions League. the UANL Tigers of Robert Dante Siboldi, they had an extraordinary Liguilla, managing to overcome the playoffs and advanced to the grand final, eliminating their staunch rival, Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
For what the team has already exceeded expectations, after its ups and downs in the semester, take all that, the feline board has been working on what will be the new sports project for the Apertura 2023 tournament for weeks, so there are several casualties and several highs.
Regardless of what happens in the final against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the team would already have defined its transfer list for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Brazilian midfielder Rafael Carioca His contract with the San Nicolás de los Garza team ends and he would have already made the decision to leave for Mexico City to put on the colors of the Celeste Machine with his former coach Ricardo ‘Tuca‘ ferretti.
Diego Reyes It is one of the elements of the defense that seems to come out since its position would be well covered with other elements; Similarly, the continuity of the captain Guido Pizarro he would be on a tightrope, after his low level of play and the mistakes that have been important at key moments.
Diego Laínez He would also be in limbo and it is that his records at the individual level are quite poor, after 18 games played in which he barely provided an assist, so his expensive salary would begin to be a problem.
Luis Quinones It is also an option to leave, this because it does not go through his best Cruz Azul, because the ‘Tuca‘ I would be happy to receive it in the sky blue box.
