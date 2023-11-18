The end of the qualifier in Group C seems like a movie script. Italy and Ukraine meet on the last day of the group for a place in Euro 2024, and both teams have serious chances of winning the match. None of the countries is going to leave anything in the pipeline for this match, and we will see their most competitive elevens.
With England already classified as first in the group, both teams are playing for that second position and only one will be able to be in Akemania 2024.
Group C classification
|
POSITION
|
POINTS
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
England
|
19
|
2
|
Italy
|
13
|
3
|
Ukraine
|
13
|
4
|
North Macedonia
|
7
|
5
|
malt
|
0
The Ukrainian team has fallen into a very complicated group, with England and Italy as clear favorites to qualify and with North Macedonia always putting up a fight. Still, with a victory against Italy they could be in Germany next summer. They have a very young team that, accompanied by the experience of the most veterans, can surprise and finish second in Group C.
Possible alignment of Ukraine
Goal: Anatoly Trubin
Defenses: Oleksandr Karavayev, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko
Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchk, Georgiy Sudakov
Forwards: Vladyslav Vanat, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk
Italy is the current defender of the Euro Cup, and if it loses against Ukraine it could be left without the option to defend its title before even starting the championship. The loss of Sandro Tonali due to suspension complicates this task even more, since he is one of the bases of the Italian team project and an undisputed starter. Spalletti has a dilemma in this position, but he also has enough quality in the squad not to miss the Newcastle player.
Italy’s possible lineup
Goalie: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenses: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giorgio Scalvini, Francesco Acerbi, Destiny Udogie
Midfielders: Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi
Fronts: Stephen El Shaarawy, Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Scamacca
