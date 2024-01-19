Udinese, fighting to stay in Italy's Serie A, continues to find ways to waste points: Gabriele Cioffi's team has been conceding goals after the 75th minute to lose points in four of its last five games and, as a result, finds itself in the middle of the fight for relegation.
Located just one point from the relegation zone before the start of the match, a record of just two wins in their 20 league games requires considerable improvement, and to top it off they will cross paths with AC Milan, who responded to their elimination from the Coppa Italia beating Roma 3-1 in Serie A, which led to the dismissal of José Mourinho as rival coach.
More news about Europe's leagues
However, their record as a visitor is not so positive, at least recently, since the “Rossoneri” have won just one of their last five games in that condition (three draws and one loss), and they need to return to victory to Don't let Juventus (49) and Inter (52) escape, as they already have a considerable difference in the standings (Milan is third with 42).
dabIt will be optimistic considering that Milan are one of only two Serie A teams to have scored goals in all of their away league games this season, so we should expect the same here. Next, we review possible formations of the confrontation that is stipulated for this Saturday January 20starting at 4:45 p.m. Argentine time and with ESPN television.
Goalkeeper: Okoye
Defenders: Ferreira, Pérez, Kristensen;
Frills: Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Kamara
Fronts: Pereyra and Lucca
Goalkeeper: Maignan
Defenders: Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez
Frills: Reijnders, Adli – Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek
Fronts: Leao and Giroud
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #Udinese #Milan #clash #21st #Serie
Leave a Reply