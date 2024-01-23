Next Friday, January 26, Tottenham and Manchester City will meet to face each other in the round of 32 of the FA Cup. Two of England's greats will compete in this round and only one can remain in the competition.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for this FA Cup match:
For these round of 32 of the FA Cup, Tottenham Hotspurs will have a tough nut to crack in the form of Manchester City. For this match the London team will not be able to count on one of its key players such as Heung Min Son since the player is with the South Korean team in the Asia Cup. So in attack they will lose an important force but he will be well replaced by the club's recent signing, Timo Werner, who will be accompanied by Richarlison who will be placed in a false nine so that the German can have more participation in the center and not I was so thrown away.
This is what Tottenham's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Vicar
Defenses: Udogie, Van De Ven, Cuti Romero, Pedro Porro
Midfielders: Hojberg, Bentancur, Oliver Skipp
Forwards: Timo Werner, Richarlison, Johnson
Pep Guardiola wants to win this tie no matter what and revalidate it. The goal of the Manchester team will be defended by Stefan Ortega since Ederson will not be available for the match. In the center of the field we will see Kevin De Bruyne who has finally returned to the playing fields. At the top of the attack we will see a Haaland who has also already recovered from his discomfort 100%.
This is what Manchester City's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Stefan Ortega
Defenses: Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Jéremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne
Forward: Julian Alvarez
