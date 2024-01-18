Next Sunday, January 21, Tigers and Chivas faces will be seen in University Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The U debuted last Wednesday against Lionwhile the Flock rescued the 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadium.
It must be remembered that among the casualties of the royals were Vladimir Loroña and Raymundo Fulgenciowhile at the top were the Argentine midfielder Juan Brunetta and the defender Juan Purata. Furthermore, it is necessary to remember that the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He will miss some duels after being expelled in the A2023 grand final.
On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago He debuted in Mexican soccer with the rojiblancos, without being able to win, something that has accompanied him in his debuts as a strategist in different squads, although at the same time it gave three homegrown players the opportunity to debut: Mateo Chavez, Gael Garcia and Armando Gonzalez.
About what he saw in the field, Pintita explained: “I really liked the team, how they understood the game. In the first half we had almost ten opportunity situations and then with the goal against the team insisted. We continue working and I have been telling you, we are going to fight until the end and today was a sign of the team's character. It's nice that young people have the opportunity, they have to take advantage of it and with me they won't be able to relax.”.
Goalkeeper: Felipe Rodríguez – With the decline of Paton Guzmanthe goalkeeper started the semester under the goal, which he will continue doing until the Argentine returns.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – As happened last semester, the Argentine captain left his midfielder duties behind to be the other center back.
Defense: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian will remain the pillar of the lower half thanks to his good aerial game and physical strength to fight against the attackers.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Despite his seniority, the Oaxacan remains one of the Uruguayan coach's trusted men Robert Dante Siboldi.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – One more tournament and El Stitch does not give way to anyone else to appear in that position. His quality and youth give him an advantage.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian showed that the board was wrong when his departure before the Apertura 2023 sounded loud. He once again became an immovable piece.
Midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The coach will hardly play with two pivots, since he could concentrate more on launching himself forward. He would test the Uruguayan alongside the new signing.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – Being the 'bomb' of the championship after what was done with Santos Laguna, it is expected that the Argentine will begin to make a difference from the first matches, whether organizing, assisting or scoring.
Left winger: Luis Quiñones – After missing Matchday 1 due to suspension, the Colombian could reappear, although he will have the task of convincing the coach and fans after his sad performance in the grand final against América.
Right winger: Diego Laínez – Factor is gradually recovering its level, which has been thanks to the trust placed by the coach. We could see it overflowing to the right.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The institution's historic scorer can never be missing from a starting lineup, especially if he is at one hundred percent.
This is what the possible Tigres alignment would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Samir Caetano, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Miguel Ortega, Juan Purata, Diego Reyes, Eduardo Tercero, Fernando Ordóñez, Nico Ibáñez, Juan Vigón, Sebastián Córdova, Jesús Garza, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Fierro
Goalkeeper: Raúl Rangel – As expected, the goalkeeper was finally able to return to ownership after Miguel Jimenez was not taken into account. He had good interventions in his first duel.
Defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – Tiba remained as the center back for the debut, although their performance was not the best against the Laguneros. That won't interfere with him showing up again.
Defense: Chiquete Orozco – The youth player started as a center back on Matchday 1 and later, due to the team's needs, he became a left back.
Left back: Mateo Chávez – The son of 'Tilón' Chávez played as if it were not his first match on the top circuit, doing interesting things.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Strangely, the defender started the first duel on the bench, but possibly became a starter instead of Jesus Sanchez.
Pivot: Víctor Guzmán – It was always said that one could not do without Ruben Gonzalez because they do not have another recoverer like him, however, his absence was not so noticeable and El Pocho would start again.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – The reality is that Nene's first game was forgettable, but he is expected to raise his level to face the cats.
Midfielder: Erick Gutiérrez – Despite the harsh criticism he has received since he arrived, El Guti this time did not look low in level and at the same time, he was the team's hero in the tie by scoring a recent cross. Antonio Briseno.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – It was also difficult for Piojo to see himself more, but there is no one who can cover him in his position, so we expect to see him.
Left winger: Pável Pérez – What it is. The youth player did not even surprise Alexis Vega and Isaac Brizuelasince it was a nightmare for rivals on the left with constant additions.
Forward: José Macías – The striker was close to scoring his first goal, but Carlos Acevedo He told him no. The good news is that she seems to have put the uncomfortable injuries behind her.
This is what Chivas' possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: 'Tala' Rangel
Defenses: 'Tiba' Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, 'Pocho' Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Pável Pérez, 'Piojo' Alvarado, JJ Macías
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, 'Pollo' Briseño, 'Chapo' Sánchez, 'Oso' González, Armando González, Gael García, Raúl Martínez, Alan Torres, Yael Padilla, Juan Brigido, Luis Ledesma
