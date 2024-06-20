Next Friday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m., the Netherlands and France teams will face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 2 of Euro 2024 in Group D. This will be one of the best matches that we will be able to see in the group stage of this tournament, where the favorite to lift the trophy to the skies of Germany, the French team, will face another of the powerful teams, the Netherlands.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for the second day of Group D of Euro 2024.
The squad coached by Ronald Koeman has significant losses for this Euro Cup such as that of Frenkie De Jong, even so, they will try to surprise and snatch the three points from the French. To do this he will use a 4-2-3-1 with key players in defense such as Van Dijk or De Ligt. There are also great players like Xavi Simons
This is what the Netherlands lineup will look like for this matchup (4-3-3)
Goalie: B. Verbruggen
Defending: V. Van Dijk, M. de Ligt, D. Dumfries, Aké
Midfielders: J. Schouten, J. Veerman, Xavi Simons, Frimpong, Reijnders
Forward: M. Depay,
Didier Deschamps’ team is one of the great favorites to win this edition of the Euro Cup, this will be a great event for the French who will seek victory and for this in the starting eleven they will have great players such as Antoine Griezmann. The big doubt of the game is Kylian Mbappé.
The player broke his nose in the previous match and today it is not known if he will be able to play. From the diary L’Equipe They point out that it will be low.
This is what France’s lineup will look like for this matchup (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Theo Hernández, Saliba, Upamecano, Koundé
Midfielders: Marcus Thuram, Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé
Forward: Giroud
