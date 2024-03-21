The french team puts on his overalls again to face a german team that seems to be doing things better than before, and the last World Cup was a page to turn in the history of the whole of the Mannschaft. For its part, the French Kylian Mbappé and their team continues to know that after losing the 2016 Euro Cup final and not being able to win the 2020 Championship either, this must be their year and be crowned European champions, so beating the hosts a few months before the tournament is a good way to start.
Here we leave you a preview full of information about how, where and when the match is going to take place and what will be the most likely elevens that we will see based on those called up by both coaches during the confrontation.
More news about international friendlies
France, absolute favorite to win the title that Kylian Mbappé's generation is missing and so that the forward has one more reason to be able to climb into the conversation of the best forwards in history. They currently have one of the best squads in the world, up front Kylian, and players like Dembélé, Saliba or Kounde make up the starting eleven, a team feared by everyone, in addition to being a squad with a lot of physicality and that seeks a lot not only quality and speed on the counterattack that they have to spare, but they can also play rougher games looking for clashes and confrontations.
This is what France's lineup would look like (1-4-4-2)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Kounde, Saliba, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández
Midfielders: Dembélé, Fofana, Rabiot, Kolo Muani
Forward: Marcus Thuram, Mbappé
The 2022 World Cup greatly affected a German team that did not have a bad team, but it was seen that it was not well worked at all and that the youth were not yet prepared to take the next step in terms of maturity and importance in the team. . For this competition, in addition to playing at home, where everything is usually easier, players like Wirtz or Musiala are already at another football level and have decision-making, action and maturity capabilities on the field that they can take to the German team. to another level. And to all that we have to add the incorporation of one of the best coaches in the world, Julian Nagelsmann, capable of anything with these young Germans.
This is what Germany's lineup would look like (1-3-5-2)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Tah, Hummels, Rüdiger
Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Gündogan, Goretzka, Havertz, Gnabry
Forward: Sané, Füllkrug
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #France #Germany #teams #face #international #friendly
Leave a Reply