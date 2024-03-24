Next Tuesday, February 26, a new friendly will be played between Slovenia and Portugal, corresponding to the preparation matches for Euro 2024 that will be played between the months of June and July. Both teams arrive after having a good qualifying phase in which the Portuguese National Team managed to finish first in their group, and the Slovenia National Team finished second, although tied with Denmark, which ended up taking first place. For its part, the team led by Matjaz Kek only managed a draw in its last match against Malta, in which they did not show their best side, so they will seek to redeem themselves in this clash.
On the other hand, Roberto Martínez's team emerged victorious with a resounding 5-2 against Sweden in their last duel, without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, showing great superiority, as they have been doing since the arrival of the Spanish coach to the Portuguese bench.
Next, we leave you with the possible lineups that both coaches could have for this match:
After achieving 22 points and finishing second in the qualifying phase, in a group in which there were several teams that were candidates for second place, Kek's team was unable to get past a tie in the last match, despite having a lineup of guarantee. He has a life insurance in goal in Oblak, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and in attack with the young Sesko, who is emerging at Leipzig and has attracted the attention of several greats in Europe.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-4-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Balkovec, Bijol, Drkusic, Stojanovic
Midfielders: Mlakar, Kurtic, Cerin, Horvat
Fronts: Sporar, Sesko
Roberto Martínez has managed to create a winning machine. Since his arrival on the Portuguese bench, all matches have been counted by victories. The team has had a perfect qualifying phase, with 41 goals for and only 4 against. It has a roster of world-class players, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm. Ruben Dias stands out in defense, one of the top centre-backs in European football. In the midfield, quality players like Bruno Fernandes. And in attack the real gunpowder, with the aforementioned Cristiano, Rafael Leao, Joao Félix, Bernardo Silva, among others. Without a doubt a serious candidate for Euro 2024.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Rui Patricio
Defenses: Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Palhinha, Matheus Nunes
Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
