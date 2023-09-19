This week, the European stage will vibrate with the return of the UEFA Champions League, and one of the confrontations is the one between Mendilibar’s Sevilla, which has not started the season in the best way, and Lens, who continues the same tone as the Seville team. On this first day of the UCL, both teams will seek to set a precedent and start their path in the competition on the right foot.
Seville: Sergio Ramos at the head of his home club
At this start of the season, Sevilla has not started in the best way, they have only achieved one victory in this league start and it was on the last day against Las Palmas, a match in which a certain Sergio Ramos made his debut again after 18 years, who will be a key man in Sevilla’s defense, another player who will be important in the offensive sector is another of the new signings, Lukebakio, who needed 10 minutes to score his first goal with the Andalusians
Lens: Florian Sotoca key man
The French team has only achieved a draw in this league start in Ligue 1 against Stade Rennois, they will try to turn the situation around and start the Champions League in the best way. One of the key players in the defensive field will be the Colombian winger Machado and, in the attacking zone, Florian Sotoca, who has managed to score four goals.
