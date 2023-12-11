He FC Barcelona had one of their most complicated games of the season so far. The Blaugrana team fell to Girona by a score of 2-4 at the Nou Camp. Artem Dovbyk, Miguel Gutiérrez, Valery Fernández and Christian Stuani scored the goals; Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan scored for the Blaugranas.
After this match against Girona, Xavi Hernández's team will now have to focus on their next match, against Royal Antwerpa rival that is last without units in the standings of Group H of the Champions League, which has “Culé” leading with 12 points, and Porto and Shakhtar with nine points each.
The local team, for its part, was not at the level of its rivals and although it left pleasant moments of football, the fact of not having added any points up to this point marks the difference in level with respect to its opponents without adding any points. However, you have nothing to lose.
Regarding the team that will be the visitor on this occasion, the Latin footballers Ronald Araujo and Raphinha are shaping up to be starters, although knowing that they are very close to progressing to the next round, Xavi could make some changes to his starting eleven.
The last time these two teams met, it was beaten 5-0 in favor of the Catalan team, with a double from Joao Félix, a goal from Lewandowski, another from Gavi and a goal against Bataille. What will the clash be like now?
Goalkeeper: Jean Butez;
Defenders: Ritchie de Laet, Toby Alderweireld, Soumaila Coulibaly, Owen Wijndal;
Midfielders: Arthur Vermeeren, Alhassan Yusuf; Arbnor Muja, Gyrano Kerk, Michel-Ange Balikwisha
Forwards: Vincent Jansen
Goalkeeper: Iñaki Peña;
Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo
Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong
Forwards: Raphinha, Joao Félix, Robert Lewandowski.
