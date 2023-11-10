Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in first position in Zone A , although it comes from losing to Huracán. We review the possible formations of the “Millonario” team and Rosario Central, its next rival.
The return of the Uruguayan defender Facundo Mallo Rosario Central’s starting eleven is the main novelty of the “Canalla” team, directed by Miguel Ángel Russo, who is going through a very interesting streak without losing at home. The defender was not against Argentinos Juniors and Barracas Central due to a muscle ailment. He would team up with Carlos Quintana to try to contain the rival forwards.
More news about Argentine football
Regarding the visit, Nicolas de la Cruz He would return to the starting eleven. The two who have the best chance of leaving are Rodrigo Aliendro and Nacho Fernández, Martín Demichelis, their coach, has not yet defined it.
Goalkeeper: Jorge Broun
Defenders: Damián Martínez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana and Alan Rodríguez
Frills: Fabricio Oviedo or Toledo or Cervera, Ignacio Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz
Forward: Tobías Cervera or Luca Martínez Dupuy.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrés Herrera or Santiago Simón; Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco or Enzo Díaz
Frills: Rodrigo Aliendro or Nacho Fernández, Enzo Pérez; Nicolás de la Cruz, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco
Forward: Salomón Rondón or Miguel Borja.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineups #Rosario #Central #River #match #Date #League #Cup