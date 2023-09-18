This week, the European stage will vibrate with the return of the UEFA Champions League, and one of the confrontations we will have is the one between Real Sociedad, which returns to this competition some time after the good season it had last season and Inter Milan, the current European runners-up. On this first day of the UCL, both teams will seek to set a precedent and start their path in the competition on the right foot.
Real Sociedad: Imanol’s team will seek victory against their team
Real Sociedad has a team full of great players hungry to go far, but if one is standing out above the rest, it is the young player from Japan, Take Kubo. The midfielder already had a fabulous campaign in the 21/22 season and now, in this new LaLiga EA Sports, he is being a sensation. Other players who will be key for Real Sociedad will be Álex Remiro, the San Sebastian goalkeeper; Hamari Traoré, Anoeta’s new signing, who has landed in the team on that right-handed side.
Inter Milan: Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram references in attack
Inter Milan has started like a shot in Serie A and this is due in part to the quality of its forward duo formed by the Argentine Lautaro Martínez who is the team’s top scorer with 11 goals and Marcus Thuram, one of the signings for this season. The work of the wingers, Dumfries and Dimarco, also stands out, who have four assists each
