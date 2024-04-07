The long-awaited Champions League quarterfinals are finally here. The confrontation between Real Madrid and Manchester City promises to be a real great game between, possibly, the two best teams in Europe. Both are in a good dynamic, so the duel will be exciting. Ancelotti's team is having a very good season, with players in great shape, and with a squad to which the Italian coach has managed to give balance, so they will try to give their best version to go to England with a positive result.
As for Pep Guardiola's team, they arrive with less rest after having to play some Premier League duels, but the enormous size of the squad available to the Spanish coach allows him to make rotations, so I'm sure that everyone who If they play, they will reach the highest level, and will seek to propose a duel that will allow them to qualify for the second leg in their stadium.
Next, we leave you with the lineup that both technicians could have on the green for this high-profile duel.
The white team comes to this tie with the confidence of doing a very good job in what is their favorite competition. Ancelotti's men are having a very complete season, with players who are showing a high level and who are among the best of the entire campaign. In defense, the positive news is the recovery of Militao, although he is not expected to play in this first leg. In the midfield, the question is whether Camavinga or Tchouámeni will play, since Kroos, at an excellent level of play, is irreplaceable. Up top, Bellingham and Vinicius must give their best version, as has happened in many parts of the season, since they are players capable of unbalancing the match. Both have more than 20 goal contributions this year, so they are undoubtedly Real Madrid's main weapon in attack.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-4-2)
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouámeni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham
Attackers: Rodrygo, Vinicius
Pep Guardiola's team is not showing itself as superior this season as it did in the previous one. In the midst of the fight for the Premier League, the citizens They have had some injuries these days, mainly in defense, although it is expected that all or most of them will be recovered for this duel. The most positive note is the return after a long injury of De Bruyne, also at a very good level, distributing assists and demonstrating the kind of player he is. Highlight the key contribution of Rodrigo, being the axis in the center of the field. A name that stands out this campaign, that of Phil Foden, with 21 goals in all competitions, the Englishman is emerging as a world-class footballer. And finally the reference, Erling Haaland, who although he is not having his best year, has 29 goals and is a real threat for rival defenses.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Stones, Ruben Días, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne
Attackers: Foden, Haaland, Grealish
