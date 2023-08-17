The League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS has already defined its grand finale: Nashville SC against him inter miami. On the other hand, the match for third place will take place between Rayados de Monterrey and the Philadelphia Union in it Subaru Parknext Saturday August 19.
After losing in the semifinals, the coach of La Pandilla, the Argentine Fernando OrtizHe did not make excuses for the referee’s failures but accepted the defeat, which happened due to specific errors.
“Games are won with goals. At times we were superior, but not clear. They played a great game, I admit it and I congratulate them. I am grateful for the squad that I have, they delivered in this cup. I remain calm. The team tried, but we made some mistakes and we paid dearly for it. That’s football. They always have something to say. I am calm with the work that I do. They can always find a hair to the egg. This is so, it is part of my profession. (Third place) we will face it in the same way, very seriously. I still don’t know who’s going to play. It is very possible that it will rotate ”finished the tano.
After having fallen against the Florida team, the technical director of The Union, Jim Curtinlaunched a complaint with covert praise for Argentine star Lionel Messi, who scored his ninth goal in the tournament.
“The rules have to change. We didn’t lose against Miami, we lost the game against Leo Messi. With him, no one is going to stop Inter Miami. I believe that the rules of the league must and will change. The wheels are going to be removed from the bicycle and everything will be better. I think it will happen soon. They have the best player of all time; to (Sergio Busquets, one of the best midfielders in history; to (Jordi Alba, which is also very good, and young people who have spent a lot of money. They are going to be better. Their owners are going to spend like crazy and they are going to make them the best team in the league.”commented the helmsman.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Throughout the contest, La Sabandija was key for the team to get so far with good interventions.
Defender: Victor Guzman – El Tano commented that he could make rotations and between them he could give rest to Hector Moreno to place the bull.
Defender: Sebastian Vegas – Next to the Bull we could see the Chilean, who started the tournament as a starter until he left the concentration due to the birth of his son.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – On the right side once again we would see the Michoacan, who knows how to perform well when attacking.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – The coach cannot neglect his starting line-up so much, so he would keep the two-time World Cup player in the starting eleven.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan has been one of the most outstanding of the team in the championship. His good vision and long distance passes from him are a danger to the opponent.
Pivot: Jonathan Gonzalez – With the possible rest to Omar Goveathe Mexican-American would appear in his place, and he has already received the coach’s vote of confidence.
Right winger: Jordi Cortizo – The former Puebla player also had a good tournament, standing out for his long shot. He could be thrown from the start.
Left winger: Joao Rojas – He is not yet at his best, so the coach would place him again from the start so that he can continue to warm up.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – Despite his quality, the Spaniard could not avoid the elimination of Rayados, although his presence in the midfield is noticeable by providing good passes and shots.
Forward: Ali Avila – Given the loss of play of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Morithe canterano could receive the opportunity to be the starting ‘9’ to test his talent.
This is what the lineup of Rayados (4-4-2) would look like
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Aguirre
midfielders: Luis Romo, Jonathan González, Jordi Cortizo, Joao Rojas
strikers: Sergio Canales, Ali Avila
substitutes: Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Omar Govea, Maxi Meza, Víctor López, Rogelio Funes Mori, César Ramos, Luis Cárdenas, Erick Carballo, Kevin Ortega, Edson Gutiérrez, Daniel Parra
Goalkeeper: André Blake – High-ranking goalkeeper, who has been chosen several times as the best in the MLS. The 32-year-old Jamaican is a mainstay at the club.
Defender: Damion Lowe – Next to the goalkeeper is his compatriot, who is also a guarantee at the back. His 1.90 meter height is a difficulty for the rival.
Defender: Jack Elliott – He is the one who stays completely in the center, imposing in the air game with his 1.95 meters. The British defender has been in every game of the tournament.
Defender: Jakob Glesnes – The right of the rear is covered by the Norwegian, who has also been immovable in the tournament. He knows how to play with the round because he can play as a pivot.
Pivot: Leon Flach – The one of German descent has been present in three of the six matches, but has convinced the coach Jim Curtin with his actions.
Pivot: Jose Martinez – Another who does not leave the initial scheme is the Venezuelan, with 93 percent of the minutes played. His function is to recover the ball.
Right Midfield: Nathan Harriel – Normally enabled as a winger, the helmsman has advanced him a few lines to generate more danger on offense.
Left Midfield: Kai Wagner – On the left flank will be the 27-year-old German, who has two assists. Good in defense and dangerous in attack.
Midfielder: Daniel Gazdag – He is the talented team. The midfielder orchestrates the attack and he is so effective up front that he has four goals in five games.
Midfielder: Jesus Bueno – Another of the Venezuelans on the squad. He normally plays as a pivot, but he also has qualities to lead the midfield with his good vision. He has had four assists and one goal in six games.
Forward: Chris Donovan – The strategist has opted for the youth of the 1.83-meter-tall North American. He barely has one goal, although at the last moment he could be relieved by the Argentine Julian Carranza.
This is what the Philadelphia Union lineup would look like (3-4-2-1):
Goalie: André Blake
defenses: Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes
midfielders: Leon Flach, Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner, Nathan Harriel
strikers: Daniel Gazdag, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan
substitutes: Mikkel Uhre, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, Joaquín Torres, Alejandro Bedoya, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Joe Bendik, Olwethu Makhanya, Julián Carranza, Jeremy Rafanello, Holden Trent
