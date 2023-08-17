🏆Leagues Cup 2023

🗓️BRACKET-FINAL FINAL between MLS Teams to define the Champion in the 1st Grand Edition of the Tournament that serves to give Quotas to CONCACAF CC On a controversial road to get to 🇺🇸Nashville vs Inter Miami🇺🇸where it will be the 1st Championship for Both🏆 pic.twitter.com/bAAcSdLsKi — CONCACAF Zone (@TodoConcacaf) August 16, 2023

“Games are won with goals. At times we were superior, but not clear. They played a great game, I admit it and I congratulate them. I am grateful for the squad that I have, they delivered in this cup. I remain calm. The team tried, but we made some mistakes and we paid dearly for it. That’s football. They always have something to say. I am calm with the work that I do. They can always find a hair to the egg. This is so, it is part of my profession. (Third place) we will face it in the same way, very seriously. I still don’t know who’s going to play. It is very possible that it will rotate ”finished the tano.

Fernando Ortiz and the semifinals do not take place, he is eliminated again in this instance. Rayados was eliminated by Nashville. pic.twitter.com/mSzREi99Hi —Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) August 16, 2023

“The rules have to change. We didn’t lose against Miami, we lost the game against Leo Messi. With him, no one is going to stop Inter Miami. I believe that the rules of the league must and will change. The wheels are going to be removed from the bicycle and everything will be better. I think it will happen soon. They have the best player of all time; to (Sergio Busquets, one of the best midfielders in history; to (Jordi Alba, which is also very good, and young people who have spent a lot of money. They are going to be better. Their owners are going to spend like crazy and they are going to make them the best team in the league.”commented the helmsman.

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin after the match🗣️: “We didn’t lose to Miami, we lost the game against one man Leo Messi. With Lionel Messi, nothing is going to stop Inter Miami.” pic.twitter.com/RzBGvnUhGe — SK10 (@SK10_Football) August 16, 2023

🎶That’s why we support you and continue, that’s why we want to see you FIGHT🎶 Next game 📍🔜 Come on, Rayados!💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/y25909vL5G – Rayados (@Rayados) August 16, 2023

defenses: Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Aguirre

midfielders: Luis Romo, Jonathan González, Jordi Cortizo, Joao Rojas

strikers: Sergio Canales, Ali Avila

substitutes: Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Omar Govea, Maxi Meza, Víctor López, Rogelio Funes Mori, César Ramos, Luis Cárdenas, Erick Carballo, Kevin Ortega, Edson Gutiérrez, Daniel Parra

defenses: Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes

midfielders: Leon Flach, Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner, Nathan Harriel

strikers: Daniel Gazdag, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan

substitutes: Mikkel Uhre, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, Joaquín Torres, Alejandro Bedoya, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Joe Bendik, Olwethu Makhanya, Julián Carranza, Jeremy Rafanello, Holden Trent