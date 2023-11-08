For now the Guadalajara remains in fourth position in the table with 27 points and next Saturday, November 11, it faces Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium, a club that precisely follows in the table with 25 points, so it will be a key duel in the aspirations of both. The red and white team can only go down to the fifth step, while the Auriazules could go down to the seventh depending on what they do. Xolos and Toluca.

Similarly, the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinennoalso sent a message to the red and whites: “With the possibility of hitting the table and the only way to do it is to win against a great rival on our court, knowing that we have all the tools to be able to do it. What we all want goes without saying, to be champion. It’s not wrong to say it either, but what we want is one thing and what we are for is another thing. “We have to show what we are for on the field.”.

“It is important to have entered the Liguilla, we continue to believe and work, but we know that we have not done anything. Today humility, unity, and the fans gave us wings, especially in the second half.”concluded the helmsman.

Saturday November 11, 7pm, University Olympic Stadium

🗓 | Saturday November 11

⌚️ | 7pm

🏟 | University Olympic Stadium

📺 | TUDN#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/1cgtlyTYc8 — PUMAS (@PumasMX) November 7, 2023

Goalie: Julio González

Defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas

Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, ‘Toto’ Salvio, César Huerta

Forwards: Juan Dinenno, Gabriel Fernández

Substitutes: Pablo Bennevendo, Jesús Molina, Gustavo del Prete, Robert Ergas, Christian Tabó, Carlos Gutiérrez, Gil Alcalá, José Galindo, Miguel Carreón, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Rodrigo López

Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez

Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Raúl Martínez, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón

Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán

Forwards: ‘Cone’ Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado

Substitutes: Alan Torres, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Ricardo Marín, Pável Pérez, Yael Padilla, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Hiram Mier, Leo Sepúlveda, Óscar Whalley, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Armando González