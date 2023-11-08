This weekend the last day of the 2023 Apertura Tournament will be played, of the Liga MXto meet all the direct guests to the quarterfinals and those who will fight in the Play-In to enter seventh and eighth in the League.
For now the Guadalajara remains in fourth position in the table with 27 points and next Saturday, November 11, it faces Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium, a club that precisely follows in the table with 25 points, so it will be a key duel in the aspirations of both. The red and white team can only go down to the fifth step, while the Auriazules could go down to the seventh depending on what they do. Xolos and Toluca.
After beating the AtlasFrom now on, the Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed already issued a warning to Guadalajarabecause they are looking for a better position: “We are very happy with the entire structure of the club. We have been looking for this since the squad was assembled and now we have one last home game in which we are playing for fourth place, let’s hope to finish as high as possible. It is clear that against Chivas we will play for fourth place, it is a head-to-head match.”.
Similarly, the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinennoalso sent a message to the red and whites: “With the possibility of hitting the table and the only way to do it is to win against a great rival on our court, knowing that we have all the tools to be able to do it. What we all want goes without saying, to be champion. It’s not wrong to say it either, but what we want is one thing and what we are for is another thing. “We have to show what we are for on the field.”.
After defeating Blue Crossthe Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He stated that the changes injected energy into his team and were key to the victory. In addition to this, El Mago stated that they met the objective of ensuring classification before the last date, but the team remains humble in the face of facing the Cougars in CU.
“It is important to have entered the Liguilla, we continue to believe and work, but we know that we have not done anything. Today humility, unity, and the fans gave us wings, especially in the second half.”concluded the helmsman.
Goalkeeper: Julio González – The goalkeeper has already demonstrated his quality by being a starter this semester, something that led him to be a member of the national team.
Defense: Lisandro Magallán – The first thing the university club looked for was to strengthen its defense. The Brazilian became a key piece in the Turk’s scheme.
Defense: Nathan Silva – Likewise, the Brazilian has become indispensable playing 91 percent of the minutes, appearing 94 percent of the time in the starting eleven.
Right back: Jesús Rivas – One of the things that has been most pleasing about Turco’s process is his commitment to youth players. The defender has more than earned his position.
Left back: Adrián Aldrete – Although the helmsman is committed to youth and the Basic Forces, he also has those who provide experience and knowledge. That’s where the captain comes in.
Pivot: Santiago Trigos – He did not start the championship as a starter, but after showing his good form, Mohamed has kept him in the starting lineup.
Pivot: Ulises Rivas – Since the previous semester, the footballer arrived as a reinforcement and has delivered. He has two goals in 15 games.
Far left: César Huerta – The best player that Pumas currently has. After experiencing nightmare tournaments with Chivas, at CU he has found his best level, so much so that he is already a national team player.
Far right: Eduardo Salvio – The Argentine is the one who provides the talent in the midfield. Toto is easy to move on the right side and has started 15 times.
Forward: Gabriel Fernandez – El Toro was signed from Juárez. It came as a solution for the goal and it was a success by the board. The Uruguayan has four goals.
Forward: Juan Dinenno – Who has been the fans’ favorite for a long time, managed to get the coach to bet on playing with two forwards. El Veneno has six scores in 16 games.
This is what the Pumas lineup would look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, ‘Toto’ Salvio, César Huerta
Forwards: Juan Dinenno, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Pablo Bennevendo, Jesús Molina, Gustavo del Prete, Robert Ergas, Christian Tabó, Carlos Gutiérrez, Gil Alcalá, José Galindo, Miguel Carreón, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Rodrigo López
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jiménez – Wacho remained a permanent goalkeeper, even when he lost the title with Raul Rangelreturned to the eleven due to the injury of his teammate, in addition Oscar Whalley was not considered.
Defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – Tiba arrived alive for the last date, since he was close to receiving the fifth preventive card that would have cost him suspension.
Defense: Raúl Martínez – Although Antonio Briseno He returned last date, he had to stay on the bench because the coaching staff decided to bet on the youth player, who was forgiven for his indiscipline and looked in great shape.
Right back: Alan Mozo – The red and white fans have applauded the defender with everything for his great performance in the last few games.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – With Chiquete Orozco and Alejandro Mayorga injured, Paunovic had to forgive Chicote to appear in the position.
Pivot: Rubén González – The Bear demonstrated perseverance and great sacrifice throughout the tournament, which led him to be one of the most applauded by the fans.
Midfielder: Erick Gutiérrez – El Guti will probably repeat in the starting eleven as against Cruz Azul, since the captain Victor Guzman It’s still not 100%.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – Although he has had a good tournament, El Nene is still expected to reach his maximum level to be the orchestrator.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo is consolidated as the best footballer in Guadalajara, being the highest scorer and the one who sacrifices the most.
Left winger: Isaác Brizuela – It seems that leaving him out in the first duels of the semester was good for the Bunny, who has had good games when appearing on the left.
Forward: Ronaldo Cisneros – With the return of Ricardo Marin Due to suspension, perhaps Pauno will decide to give Roni ownership again and then relieve him.
This is what Chivas’ lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Raúl Martínez, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: ‘Cone’ Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado
Substitutes: Alan Torres, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Ricardo Marín, Pável Pérez, Yael Padilla, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Hiram Mier, Leo Sepúlveda, Óscar Whalley, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Armando González
