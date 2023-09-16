This week, the European stage will vibrate with the return of the UEFA Champions League, and one of the most anticipated confrontations is the one between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. On this first day of the UCL, both teams will seek to set a precedent and start their path in the competition on the right foot.
PSG: Mbappé at the helm and Ugarte on the rise
At the start of the season, Paris Saint-Germain has a constellation of stars, but if there is one name that stands out above all, it is Kylian Mbappé. With his unique speed and skills, he has established himself as a benchmark in PSG’s attack. Furthermore, another player who has shown promising performance is the Uruguayan midfielder, Manuel Ugarte. His presence in the midfield has provided balance and control in the team’s plays.
Borussia Dortmund: Mallen and Brandt, the Featured Duo
In the Borussia Dortmund camp, two names have been central to their early form this season: Malen and Julian Brandt. Malen has shown his attacking prowess and has contributed crucial goals. Julian Brandt, on the other hand, has been the key to midfield creativity, providing assists and unbalancing opposing defenses.
This matchup promises intense emotions at the start of the UCL, with both squads showing an arsenal of talent ready to shine on the European stage.
