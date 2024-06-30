Portugal and Slovenia will meet in the round of 16 of Euro 2024, in a duel that promises to be intense and full of emotion. Both teams have proven their worth in the group stage, and this match will be crucial to define their path in the tournament. Below, we present the possible elevens of both sets:
BY: Diogo Costa – The Porto goalkeeper will be the one to stand between the sticks in the Portuguese goal. His good season with Porto and his performances in matches at the European Championship have made him transmit confidence and defend his country’s shirt from the goal.
LD: Joao Cancelo – The full-back, who was loaned out by Manchester City to FC Barcelona, is a regular in a right-back team that already has his name in the Portuguese national team. Cancelo will show what he is capable of and will be a key player for the football that Roberto Martínez’s team proposes on the left wing.
DFC: Pepe – Experience, forcefulness, solidity and seniority, this is how you could describe a Pepe who seems to be like good wine, with each passing year he plays better in defense. Pepe is playing in his fifth European Championship and will be key to organizing a defense alongside Ruben Dias.
DFC: Ruben Dias– The Manchester City center back will form an ideal centre-back pairing with Pepe. Together they will be that Portuguese wall that will prevent any forward from a rival team from passing through. His ball delivery and finishing ability in the air gives Portugal a “plus” in both attack and defense.
LI: Nuno Mendes– Nuno Mendes is the ideal profile to occupy the right back in Portugal. Fast and very physical, he will be helped by the center backs in defense and will help the left winger in attack. His ability to overflow and reach the area will make it difficult for rivals to defend the Portuguese attack.
MC: Palhinha and Vitinha – Fulham and Paris Saint Germain’s midfielders will focus on controlling the game that will lead the Portuguese team to glory. All the balls must first pass through them and Palhinha and Vitinha form a duo of high technical quality to filter numerous passes to decisive forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo.
MCO: Bruno Fernandes – A fundamental pillar in “Bob” Martínez’s team. Essential in attack and also in the distribution of the game so that Portugal does not find itself stagnant and subdued by its rival’s tactical system.
ED: Bernardo Silva – The Manchester City winger will be key on the right wing, and with the help of Cancelo, he will be able to feel comfortable moving into a more in-between position instead of being more out wide.
EI: Rafael Leao – After some great performances in friendlies and throughout the season with AC Milan, Rafael Leao is a candidate to be the starting left winger. He missed the third game of the group stage due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo – With a national team behind him at 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo will be that leading man who will act as a goal-making machine. He still has to debut as a scorer in this Euro Cup.
What Portugal’s formation (4-3-3) would look like
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Palhinha, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Bijol, Drkusic, Karnicnik, Balkovec
Midfielders: Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar
Forwards: Sporar and Sesko
