The quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup were played in Argentine soccer, and the two semifinals were defined, and therefore the four teams classified for the stage prior to the final.
This time, unlike last year, The crossings are being in a neutral stage. In case of equality in the 90 minutes, they will go directly to penalties, as happened with these two qualifiers, Platense and Godoy Cruz, who surpassed their respective rivals, Huracán and Banfield, in this way. Below are the possible lineups for this clash, which will be next Saturday in Rosario.
Martín Palermo, coach of Platense, has the chance to repeat the XI that took the field from the beginning in San Juan, against Huracán, and that achieved classification on penalties, since there were no injuries or suspensions in that match. It seems unlikely that he will be able to make any modifications from now on.
Tombino coach Daniel Oldrá has a return and two doubts: will the defender return Federico Rasmussen, who met the suspension date due to the yellow limit and will regain his place in the central defense instead of Brian Salvareschi. In this way, the defense will be the same as always, completed with Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios and Thomas Galdames. In the middle of the field, Bruno Leyes He can return, but Nuñez’s good performance against Banfield makes the coach doubt. The other unknown is an issue to be resolved that for now remains unanswered: Daniel Barrea or Salomón Rodríguez as an attacking center, both far from the desired level.
Goalkeeper: Macagno
Defenders: Morgantini, Vázquez, Suso, Marcich
Frills: Russo, Díaz, Castro, Ocampo
Forwards: Pellegrino, Martínez
Goalkeeper: Russian Rodriguez
Defenders: Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios, Federico Rasmussen and Thomas Galdames
Frills: Nicolás Fernández, Leyes o Nuñez, Tadeo Allende, Tomás Conechny, Hernán López Muñoz
Forwards: Salomón Rodríguez or Daniel Barrea
