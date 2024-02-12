PSG is preparing to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Sociedad. It promises to be a highly contested tie, and most put the Parisian team as the favorite, the Spanish will have a lot to say about it. In addition, they have the advantage of playing the second leg at home.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of both teams for this first leg of the Champions League finals.
More news about the Champions League
Paris Saint Germain once again has the pressure on their shoulders in the Champions League, they will have the losses in defense of both Skriniar and Nuno Mendes. Even so, he will have great players like Vitinha in the midfield or the French star who will lead his team, Mbappé. Paris Saint Germai wants to achieve its great goal once and for all, winning the Champions League for the first time in its history and thus adding it to its record of achievements.
This is what PSG's lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández
Midfielders: Dembélé, Fabián, Vitinha, Ugarte, Kolo Muani
Forward: Mbappe
One of the first litmus tests of the season for Real Sociedad, in a historic season for the txuriurdines, Imanol's men will hope to hit the table in this first leg of the round of 16 and take a good result back home . For this, Imanol will put all the meat on the grill.
This is what Real Sociedad's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Remiro
Defenses: Traoré, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Javi Galán
Midfielders: Brais Méndez, Mikel Merino, Zubimendi
Forwards: Oyarzabal, Kubo, Barrenetxea
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #Paris #Saint #Germain #Real #Sociedad #leg #Champions #League
Leave a Reply