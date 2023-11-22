Behind the FIFA date November, the world of football returns to normal. For next Saturday, November 25, the Newcastle UnitedEdit receives the Chelsea in it St James Park for Date 13 of the Premier League from England.
In this break of the FIFA datethe swiss Fabian Schar He trained with his national team, despite concerns about his hamstring after being injured against the Bournemouth. The defender played in his team’s first game, but in the second he didn’t even appear on the bench. After that, he could see action in front of Romaniawhich is good news for Magpieswho have already seen three of their members withdraw from their national teams due to injury, as Callum Wilson and Miguel Almironof England and Paraguayrespectively, as well as Kieran Trippierwho left the English concentration for a personal matter.
Also on the discard list are Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Matt Target, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphyleaving the doubt of Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Alexander Isaac. Finally, Sandro Tonali is sanctioned, while Bruno Gimaraes He is back after completing his corresponding punishment.
For more Premier League news
This week, the French Christopher Nkunku and the belgian Romeo Lavia were seen training together at Cobham, following previous reports that both are finally getting closer to full fitness and their respective debuts, which could be against the Newcastle. The two were signed last summer. The French striker scored 58 goals with the RB Leipzig in the previous two seasons, impressing in pre-season before suffering a knee ligament injury in a friendly. In the case of the midfielder, an ankle problem has kept him out for quite some time.
Just two weeks ago, the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “I spoke to Christopher and he told me that he wanted to participate after the international break, against Newcastle. I think he is close and doing very well. We are very happy with the process of his recovery. Romeo Lavia is also close”.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Nick Pope – With his imposing 1.98 meters tall, the goalkeeper has been the starter throughout this semester.
Defense: Fabian Schär – Despite mentioning that it could be in doubt, it is likely that he is totally ready for this important commitment.
Defense: Jamaal Lascelles – It was used in the last match, apart from the great hospital that the Magpies have, it would not be unusual to see an almost similar stand.
Right back: Tino Livramento – Kieran Trippier He abandoned concentration due to a personal problem, without knowing more, so Livramento’s turn would come.
Left Back: Lewis Hall – Without Matt Targett and Dan Burnthe 19-year-old youth has the responsibility of guarding that sector once again.
Pivot: Bruno Guimaraes – Yes ok Sandro Tonali will not be there, the coach can feel calm with the return of the Brazilian to be the shield.
Midfielder: Joe Willock – The 24-year-old player would be in the eleven again, as he carries with him the experience of having gone through the different youth teams in his country.
Midfielder: Lewis Miley – Injuries have made the helmsman opt for youth and the 17-year-old attacker would seek to convince with his game.
Right Wing: Matt Ritchie – After the doubt that it generates for now Miguel Almironas well as the others who know this position, we could see the Scotsman daring to attack from the right side.
Left winger: Joelinton Cassio – The Brazilian’s best game comes when he is in midfield, but for now he has to adapt to the club’s needs.
Forward: Anthony Gordon – Despite not being a center forward, since his specialty is playing on the wings, he already has four goals and two assists.
This is what Newcastle’s possible eleven would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Nick Pope
Defenses: Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento
Midfielders: Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes
Forwards: Joelinton Cassio, Anthony Gordon, Matt Ritchie
Substitutes: Kieran Trippier, Ben Parkinson, Emil Krafth, Miguel Almirón, Sean Longstaff, Mark Gillespie, Amadou Diallo, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo.
Goalkeeper: Robert Sánchez – Another with a great height of 1.97 meters. He has left his goal three times unbeaten in twelve games.
Defense: Thiago Silva – The experience at the bottom comes from the Brazilian, who is also a born leader.
Defense: Axel Disasi – With 90 percent of the minutes played this semester, it is not unusual for him to appear in the center again.
Right back: Reece James – A captain is almost never left out of the initial scheme. The tremendous wear on him on the right side is of utmost importance.
Left back: Marc Cucurella – He doesn’t quite convince many fans, but he is daring when it comes to going forward.
Pivot: Moisés Caicedo – One who has his place assured every day is the Ecuadorian, as he is a contender with a lot of mobility and wisdom.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernández – The Argentine knows how to develop in any part of the midfield, always looking for verticality to go on the attack.
Midfielder: Conor Gallagher – It has already been said that Christopher Nkunku He wants to play, but it could be risky to start him, so the Brit would stay.
Left winger: Raheem Sterling – One of the most dangerous. His insistence to look for the overflow and enter the area makes him one of the most constant.
Right Wing: Cole Palmer – He knows how to look better in the middle of the field, but he is not unaware of that position. He has four goals and two assists.
Forward: Nicolas Jackson – The Senegalese has only missed one of the twelve games played. In 850 minutes he has already pierced the nets six times.
This is what Chelsea’s possible eleven would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James
Midfielders: Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Conor Gallagher
Forwards: Raheem Sterlong, Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer
Substitutes: Malo Gusto, Mukhailo Mudryk, Armando Broja, Lesley Ugochukwu, Alex Matos, Djordje Petrovic, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke, Malang Sarr, Christopher Nkunku, Deivid Washington, Roméo Lavia
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineups #Newcastle #Chelsea #Premier #League #duel