San Siro will witness on January 14, one of the matches that has always aroused the most fans in Italian football. Milan, the local team, will face each other, in the day 20, at 20:45 against Mourinho's Roma at a point in the season that was quite beneficial for them. 10 of the last 12 points put third to Stefano Pioli's team with 39 points, in contrast to the 29 points for Roma who are eighth. These will be the eleven chosen by both coaches to face the match:
More news about Europe's leagues
The historic Italian team is having a great season and for the first home game of the domestic competition, they have an apparently simple opponent due to the season that is taking place, but historically very complicated. Therefore, the Rossoneri coach will have a complex task when approaching the match. Despite everything, the results support him, and he could close 4 out of 5 in victories in the last matches. These will be those chosen by Pioli for the match:
Milan's possible lineup
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Calabria, Kjaer, Theo, Florenzi
Midfielders: Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders
Forwards: Pulisic, Leao, Giroud
On the other hand, Roma is going through a difficult time, having won only 1 of the last 5 Serie A games played. 8 wins, 5 draws and 6 defeats mean little in the Italian capital that expected much more from its team in view of its coach and new signings this season such as Leandro Paredes or Lukaku. These will be the 11 chosen by Mourinho to face Milan and end the bad streak of games for the second half of the season.
Roma's possible lineup
Goalie: Rui Patricio
Defenses: Kristensen, Mancini, Huijsen
Midfielders: Karsdorp, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Zalewski
Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #Milan #Roma #face #Serie
Leave a Reply