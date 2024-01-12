This Sunday, the Premier League gives us an epic confrontation at Old Trafford, where the Manchester United will be measured at Tottenham on matchday 21. This clash promises to be a crucial chapter in the season, with both squads eager to secure their position in the table. The Spurs, currently fifth with 39 pointsseek to consolidate their position in the qualifying zone for European competitions, while the Red Devils, seventh with 31 unitsthey will try to move up the rankings and close the gap with the first places.
When it comes to team form, Manchester United stands out for the brilliant performance of Bruno Fernandes, who remains the creative engine of the team. Furthermore, the emergence of young Garnacho has added spark to the attack, while McTominay has established himself as United's top scorer in the Premier League.
Manchester United's possible lineup
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot
Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Antony, Rashford, Garnacho
On the other hand, Tottenham faces the absence of Son Heung-min, who is committed to the Korean national team. Despite his absence, Son has been a vital force for Spurs, contributing 12 goals and 5 assists in 20 league games. Furthermore, Richarlison's recent scoring streak, with 5 goals in the last 6 games, adds a lethal dimension to the attack of the team led by Postecoglu.
In the rearguard, the exceptional level of Pedro Porro stands out on the side, establishing himself as an indispensable asset for Tottenham. His ability to join the attack and defend solidly has earned him the recognition of both the fans and the coaching staff.
Tottenham's possible lineup
Goalie: Vicar
Defenses: Udogie, Porro, Davies, Emerson
Midfielders: Bentancur, Lo Celso, Skipp
Forwards: Johnson, Kulusevski and Richarlison
