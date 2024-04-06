One of the most historic matches in English football. Manchester United and Liverpool face each other on matchday 32 of the Premier League with more than just three points at stake, since both are in different fights to meet their objectives in this exciting end to the season. In this way, Ten Hag's team arrives in a difficult moment after the defeat of the last day against Chelsea, so they need to get back on their feet, and the calendar once again gives them a new opportunity to show that they still have options to fight qualification for the Europa League.
As far as Klopp's team is concerned, the team is in the perfect position. He depends on himself to be champion of the 2023/2024 Premier League, and although the pressure from the two teams that are chasing him just a few points behind will not be easy to manage, the reds They are in a very good state of form, so a victory in this match would be an important step in achieving the title.
Next. We leave you with the lineup that both technicians could have on the green for this important meeting:
The red devils They are still surprised to have lost the match against Chelsea, after winning in the 98th minute of the match. But this was not the only negative thing, and that is that Ten Hag has a serious problem in defense, with almost all of his troops having problems. The last ones were Varane and Evans, who had to withdraw early from the duel. The positive note is that, in attack, the team is working at times, with Garnacho plugged in and Bruno Fernandes trying to lead the team in three quarters of the field. Rashford, for his part, needs to take a step forward in this decisive stretch of the season.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot
Midfielders: Casemiro, Mainoo
Midfielders: Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Forward: Hojlund
Klopp's team is in a good mood in the league. The team knows that it depends on itself to become champion, and wants to give this title to the German coach before he says goodbye to the club. Some troops have recovered for the cause. The defense once again has its two starting centre-backs, with Van Dijk and Konaté. In the center of the field, the question is whether Endo will be able to play. If so, he is a very important player for Klopp, along with MacAllister to guide the team in that midfield. In the offensive zone a lot of gunpowder, with Salah who accumulates good numbers despite it not being his best season.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Joe Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Endo, MacAllister, Szoboszlai
Attackers: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
#lineups #Manchester #United #Liverpool #confrontation #matchday #Premier #League