Maximum rivalry, and the tension in the city of Manchester has already been noticeable for weeks. Finally the match returns that causes the Mancunian city to divide in two and one half returns home so happy in contrast to the other. For a few years now, the apparent trend is that Manchester City is a better team and they are doing better in all competitions, and United is not going through the best moment in its history, but it has not always been like that. And in places like England where these types of rivalries are lived to the fullest, any team in a derby can surprise you, since for their fans they will go all out. Much more than three points is at stake in this match.
The team led by Erik Ten Hag has improved a lot heading into the second round of the Premier League, since the first round has been completely forgettable, where they were constantly around tenth position. Now, more established in sixth place, they are looking to enter the Champions League as they did last year, although Tottenham and Aston Villa seem like two very solid and well-planned teams this year. Despite everything, the Red Devils know very well what it means to win this type of confrontation, and it wasn't that long ago that Pogba came back from 2-0 down.
This is what Manchester United's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Diogo Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelöf
Midfielders: Mainoo, Casemiro, Forson, B. Fernández, Garnacho
Forward: Rashford
Manchester City, for its part, is the smile of the city of Manchester. The second rounds are the best of Guardiola's teams, they know what they have to do at all times to win each match and end up winning the trophy. In the middle, the game against Liverpool, which will also be decisive for his task, but focusing on this one, Pep and his team should know how to act in situations like this, more than enough. United is a team that is not playing in the same league and for the city fans it should be a primary premise.
This is what Manchester City's lineup would look like (3-2-4-1)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Rúben Días, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Stones, Silva, Kovacić, Foden, Matheus Luis
Forwards: Haaland
