Manchester City and Fluminense will star in the grand final of the 2023 Club World Cup. The Citizens, current champions of the Champions League, advanced to this stage after beating Urawa Reds by a score of 0-3, while Tricolor, current champion of Copa Libertadores, defeated Al-Ahly 2-0.
The representatives of UEFA and Conmebol will face each other to define the champion of the international tournament. This is everything you need to know about the grand final between Manchester City and Fluminense.
The meeting will take place this Friday December 22 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the Stadium King Abdullah Sports City, starting at 7:00 p.m. (Spain), 3:00 p.m. (Argentina), 12:00 p.m. (Mexico).
According to the most recent reports, Manchester City will not be able to count on Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku for the final against Fluminense, significant losses taking into account the power that each of them has, especially the Norwegian scorer.
Pep Guardiola decided not to count on them for the semifinals and they will not be able to play in the final duel against Fluminense. All three players have physical discomfort.
Marcelo, one of the great figures of Fluminense, spoke prior to the 2023 Club World Cup final. The Brazilian legend stated that they will play “the most important game of our lives” against Manchester City.
Starting in 2025 and as confirmed by FIFA, there will be a new Club World Cup with the participation of 32 teams. Next, we review the possible alignments.
Goalie:Ederson
Defending: M. Akanji, K. Walker, N. Aké, J. Stones
Half: P. Foden, Rodri, M. Kovacic, J. Grealish
Lead: Bernardo Silva, M. Luiz
Goalie: Fabio
Defending: S. Xavier, Nino, F. Melo, Marcelo
Half: André, Martinelli, Ganso
Lead: J. Arias, Keno, G. Cano
