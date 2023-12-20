🏆🔝🌍MANCHESTER CITY WON AND WE ALREADY HAVE A CONFIRMED FINAL FOR THE CLUB WORLD CUP!

👉🏻Fluminense and Guardiola's team will be the ones who will fight for the major title next Friday at 3:00 p.m. ARG.

✅On the one hand the champion of the Copa Libertadores, and on the other the… pic.twitter.com/Yws5Zrrtul

— 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) December 19, 2023