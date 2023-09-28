In this vibrant Premier League season, Liverpool and Tottenham have shown their potential from the start, remaining undefeated in the first seven rounds. Tottenham have been exceptional, only giving up points in the first matchday against Brentford and in the last matchday against Arsenal. On the other hand, Liverpool have been even more solid, winning everything they have played, except for a draw against Chelsea. These results indicate that both teams are willing to fight at the top of the table and offer fans a high-level football spectacle.
In it Liverpool, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah has been a true star, standing out as one of the most prolific scorers in the league. Furthermore, the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai has strengthened the team’s midfield, providing creativity and exceptional strategic vision.
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Gómez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
By the Tottenham, James Maddison and Heung Min Son have been dazzling on the court. Maddison has shown amazing creativity and skill, becoming one of the Premier League’s standout players. Heung Min Son, an already established player in the team, has taken his game to a higher level, showing why he is one of the best signings of the season.
Goalie: Vicar
Defenses: Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie and Porro
Midfielders: Bissouma, Sarr and Maddison
Fronts: Son, Richarlison and Kulusevski
Now, all eyes are focused on the possible lineups for their Premier League clash this weekend. Both teams will seek to maintain their undefeated streak and offer a memorable duel to their fans. Get ready for an exciting encounter at the top of English football!
