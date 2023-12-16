Liverpool receives a badly injured Manchester United on matchday 17 of the Premier League, and does so as the new leader of the competition. Klopp's men have once again found their competitive rhythm and seem to have few rivals in England, while Manchester United can only cling to the Premier League after being eliminated from the Champions League and EFL Cup. These are the possible lineups for the two teams for the match:
BY: ALISSON– Alisson is now available after suffering a muscle injury that has kept him off the field for the last three games, and he will once again be the team's starter between the sticks.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool's right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
DFC: QUANSAH – Young player Jarell Quansah will be the starter in the center of defense in place of Matip, who will be out for several months after suffering a knee injury. Klopp is currently betting on Quansah in his position.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch center back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: TSIMIKAS – Robertson will not make it to the match after suffering a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field at least until mid-November. It will be Tsimikas' turn.
MC: ENDO – Jurgen Klopp has been forced to make changes in the midfield and will start the Japanese Wataru Endo. This will be his fourth game as a starter in the Premier League with the red team.
MC: SZOBOSZLAI -He is the most exciting player in this new Liverpool. His game vision, ability to create opportunities and shooting accuracy provide Liverpool with a constant threat in midfield.
MC: GRAVENBERCH – The midfield will be completed by Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old player is playing his first season with Liverpool and is waiting for the moment to make his debut as a goalscorer in the Premier, since in the Europa League he already knows what it means to score.
ED: SALAH – One of the most lethal forwards in the world. His ability to unbalance rival defenses with his speed and dribbling, as well as his scoring ability, make him a constant threat in attack.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team's attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
This is what Liverpool's formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
BY: André Onana – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the back. He has been highly criticized for a goal conceded against Galatasaray.
RHP: Diogo Dalot – The right back can contribute both in defense and attack. He stands out for his speed, ability to make precise crosses and his willingness to join the attack.
DFC: Harry Maguire – The defender, characterized by his strength and physique, is overcoming the harsh criticism of past seasons and is showing one of his best versions. He has just won the player of the month award in the Premier League.
DFC: Victor Lindelof – Lindelof stands out for his good reading of the game, his ability to intercept passes and to play from behind. He brings balance and composure to the defensive line.
LI: Luke Shaw – The Manchester United left back has great physical resistance, defensive capacity and skills to support the attack by joining up front. His quality in his crosses makes him dangerous when he joins the attack.
MC: Scott McTominay – The Red Devils midfielder helps his team on two fronts: recovering balls and distributing play. He stands out for his tireless energy, physical strength and presence in midfield, providing balance.
MC: Sofyan Amrabat – The Moroccan is experiencing his first minutes in the Red Devils first team and has not yet met even close to the expectations of his signing.
ED: Marcus Rashford – Rashford is synonymous with speed, good dribbling and the ability to finish plays with precision. He has two assists in the Champions League and two goals and two assists in the Premier League.
MCO: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has two goals and two assists in the Champions League, and three goals and three assists in the Premier League.
EI: Alejandro Garnacho – The new Argentine jewel is surprising everyone and everyone this season. This weekend he scored an epic goal against Everton.
DC: Rasmus Hojlund – Hojlund is a skilled forward with the ability to dribble and finish. This season he has zero goals in the Premier League and five in the Champions League.
This is what Manchester United's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Diogo Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw
Midfielders: McTominay, Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho
