The match between Liverpool and Manchester City on matchday 28 of the Premier League will bring together big stars from the world of football on the field. Both teams are flying at this stage of the season, with players performing at a high level, so a real great game awaits us. For its part, Klopp's team is the leader of the competition, separated only by one point with the citizensso the match is key to maintaining that lead and trying to increase the advantage in the race to lift the title at the end of the campaign.
On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's team, after a start with some doubts, has picked up cruising speed, and has once again been that good playing machine that intimidates any rival. It is undoubtedly a capital match, since taking the lead would give the players great encouragement ahead of this end of the season.
More Premier League news
Next, we leave you with the starting elevens that both coaches could have on the green for this important match:
The reds They have significant losses, especially in the midfield and in goal, since they will not be able to count on Alisson for a while. Even so, Salah has just returned from injury and is aiming for the starting position. The Egyptian has 15 goals and 9 assists this season in the Premier League, numbers that, although not the best of his career, are very notable. We must also highlight the contribution of Darwin Núñez in attack, with 10 goals and 7 assists, as well as the contribution of Mac Allister in the midfield, who is providing great judgment to the team. Van Djik will lead from defense wearing the captain's armband.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Joe Gomez, Konaté, Van Djik, Robertson
Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Elliot
Attackers: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Pep Guardiola's team arrives after a comfortable victory in the Champions League, in which he reserved some of his key players, so they arrive full of energy for this clash. The return of Kevin De Bruyne after his injury has been very important for the Spanish coach, and it seems that the Belgian player has returned to a high level and is contributing many things to the team. Highlight the role of Rodri in that midfield, being the axis of balance of the team, and, of course, the great season of Phil Foden, being one of the best players of the year in the English league, scoring 11 goals and giving 7 assists. Of course, we cannot forget the lethal goal scoring machine, Erling Haaland, who has already accumulated 18 goals in the Premier League, and who is undoubtedly the main threat of a truly great team such as they are. the citizens.
This is what the formation would look like (1-3-2-4-1)
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Aké, Ruben Dias, Walker
Midfielders: Stones, Rodri
Midfielders: De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden Doku
Forward: Haaland
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #Liverpool #Manchester #City #face #matchday #Premier #League
Leave a Reply