Liverpool and Arsenal will meet next Saturday on matchday 18 of the Premier League in a match that promises to be electrifying. First and second place face each other, Arteta's team is the leader with only one point ahead of Klopp's team, and both will look for a victory to take the lead in the table.
Below we leave you with the possible alignments of both teams:
BY: ALISSON– Alisson is now available after suffering a muscle injury that has kept him off the field for the last three games, and he will once again be the team's starter between the sticks.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool's right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
DFC: Konaté– Konaté will be the starter in the center of the defense in place of Matip, who will be out for several months after suffering a knee injury.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch center back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: TSIMIKAS – Robertson will not make it to the match after suffering a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field at least until mid-November. It will be Tsimikas' turn.
More Premier League news
MC: ENDO – Jurgen Klopp has been forced to make changes in the midfield and will start the Japanese Wataru Endo.
MC: SZOBOSZLAI -He is the most exciting player in this new Liverpool. His game vision, ability to create opportunities and shooting accuracy provide Liverpool with a constant threat in midfield.
MC: GRAVENBERCH – The midfield will be completed by Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old player is playing his first season with Liverpool and is waiting for the moment to make his debut as a goalscorer in the Premier, since in the Europa League he already knows what it means to score.
ED: SALAH – One of the most lethal forwards in the world. His ability to unbalance rival defenses with his speed and dribbling, as well as his scoring ability, make him a constant threat in attack.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team's attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
This is what Liverpool's formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish goalkeeper has managed to take over the title. With excellent reflexes and anticipatory skills, he brings security to the team in every match. His ability to stop shots on goal makes him a reliable goalkeeper in crucial situations. Tonight his work will be crucial.
RHP: BEN WHITE – He arrives as a doubt but if he is available, Arteta will not hesitate to line him up. He combines solid defense with efficient offensive raids. His speed and defensive skills make him a crucial option on the team's right flank.
DFC: GABRIEL MAGALHAES – The Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes has earned a place in the Arsenal defense thanks to his defensive solidity and his forcefulness in aerial duels. His physical presence and ability to cut off rival attacks make him a defensive pillar in Arteta's scheme.
DFC: WILLIAM SALIBA – Returning to the team after a successful loan, Frenchman William Saliba proved his worth at the heart of Arsenal's defense last season. His ability to read the game and his accuracy on long passes make him an intriguing option to strengthen the rearguard.
LI: OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO – The Ukrainian has returned to the starting lineup after the injury he suffered at the beginning of the season. The inverted full-back role of him playing inside means that Arteta's team has other possibilities when it comes to having possession of the ball. Underrated player.
MC: KAI HAVERTZ – Kai Havertz, the German striker, has shown his quality at Arsenal. With his ability to unbalance in the final third of the field, dribbling skills and ability to finish plays, he brings an additional dimension to the team's attack.
MC: DECLAN RICE – English midfielder Declan Rice is a key player in Arsenal's midfield. With his physical presence, defensive skills and ability to distribute the game, he is a decisive player in the team's scheme.
MC: MARTIN ØDEGAARD – It is doubtful but it seems that it will arrive. Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard is a creative force in Arsenal's midfield. With his vision of the game, technical skills and ability to unbalance, he brings a crucial offensive component to the team.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – Bukayo Saka is a fast and talented winger for Arsenal. With his ability to dribble, create opportunities and score goals, he is a constant threat to opposing defenses. His contribution in attack is vital for the team.
DC: GABRIEL JESUS – At the point of attack of the Gunner team will be the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, who will try to score against Liverpool to continue with the leadership in the Premier League
EI: GABRIEL MARTINELLI – The Brazilian has returned from his injury and is already creating danger on Arsenal's left side. In principle he should play close to the wing, but Gabriel Jesus' injury is forcing him to focus his position on some attacks.
What Arsenal's formation will look like: 4-2-3-1
Goalie: Stripe
Defenses: Zinchenko, White, Saliba and Magalhaes
Midfielders: Rice, Havertz, Odegaard
Fronts: Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel Jesus
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #Liverpool #Arsenal #Premier #League #match
Leave a Reply