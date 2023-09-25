There are 2 big matches on Wednesday!

You have the US Open Cup Final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo at 8:30 PM EST

At 11:00 PM EST you have the Campeones Cup Final between Tigres and LAFC.

Should be a great day! #InterMiamiCF #LAFC #HoldItDown #TigresUANL pic.twitter.com/vBsgqVDNbN

— MLS Moves (@MLSMoves) September 23, 2023