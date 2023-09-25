This Wednesday, September 27, Tigers is in search of a new trophy for his showcases, as he faces Los Angeles FC to dispute the Champions Cup 2023which measures the monarch of the Liga MX against the champion of the MLS. The university students already know what it is to win this title because they won the first edition of 2018 by beating the 1-3 Toronto F.C. in it BMO Field.
In the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXthe U of Nuevo León adds 14 units to be in the zone of League. This Saturday he will play the Royal Classic versus Striped in it University Stadiumon Matchday 9. Until now the club led by the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi They have four wins, two draws and two losses, with 15 goals for and eight against.
Regarding the North American champions, they are in third position in the Western Conference with 44 points, so they are on their way to seeking the two-time championship. Just this weekend, those led by Steve Cherundolo they visit the Philadelphia Union. After 29 games played, the Mexican team Carlos candle They have twelve wins, eight draws and nine losses, with 44 goals in favor and 34 against.
Goalkeeper: Maxime Crépeau – An unfortunate injury caused the Canadian to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he has only recently returned to the starting lineup to get back to fitness.
Defense: Aaron Long – The North American team arrived as a reinforcement for this season and has earned its position with good performances.
Defense: Giorgio Chiellini – The experience of the Italian champion will be fundamental at the back. The veteran has a great aerial game and is good one-on-one so it will be a tough test for the offense.
Right back: Ryan Hollingshead – He is another of the regulars in the starting eleven of Cherundolo. His natural profile is left, however, he has adapted to the coach’s requests.
Left back: Diego Palacios – Unlike Hollingshead, the Ecuadorian is in his area of expertise, so he freely joins the attack.
Pivot: Kellyn Acosta – The person in charge of the dirty play of recovering the ball is the responsibility of the national team, who knows how to develop throughout the midfield because he also dominates as a winger or midfielder.
Pivot: Ilie Acosta – The Spaniard is the midfield playmaker and is also a specialist in defensive matters because he is also used as a defender on several occasions.
Midfielder: Mateusz Bogusz – At 22 years old, the Pole is a bet for the Californian team that little by little continues to bear fruit. He has great vision to move in the center of the field.
Left winger: Cristian Olivera – Its profile is straight, but it would be placed on the opposite side. He is one of the new faces, having been signed in the month of August, adding variants to the offensive.
Far right: Carlos Vela – As the strategist already mentioned, the captain is the key man in the operation, if he is not well, the team will not be well.
Forward: Denis Bouanga – He is the net breaker, who has precisely become the benchmark for scoring. The Gabonese has great mobility in the area and has 20 goals and nine assists between the MLS and Leagues Cup.
This is what LAFC’s possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Maxime Crepeau
Defenses: Aaron Long, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead
Midfielders: Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Mateusz Bogusz
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Cristian Olivera, Denis Bouanga
Substitutes: Sergi Palencia, Denil Maldonado, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Stipe Biuk, Filip Krastev, Nathan Ordaz, Erik Dueñas, John McCarthy, Jesús Murillo.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – The Argentine continues and continues to add successes. He recently broke his countryman Federico Vilar’s record for most clean sheets in Liga MX and is slowly approaching other achievements with the institution.
Defense: Diego Reyes – El Zancudo proved his worth in the final stretch of Clausura 2023, making it clear that he remains a reliable defender.
Defense: Samir Caetano – Since his arrival to the team, the Brazilian quickly established himself as the leader due to his European experience, and he is also difficult to beat one-on-one.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Although Robert Dante Siboldi He has other elements that meet the natural profile of the position, his trust continues to be placed in the Oaxacan veteran.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – Stitch was signed a while ago as a bet for the future and is making an impact as he is immovable in the position.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – The best ball recovery the team has is the Brazilian, who also has important field vision that makes him one of the best men when it comes to giving successful passes.
Pivot: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain cannot be left out of the eleven. He continues to be used consistently as a central defender, but in this game he would be in his usual zone to give movement to the midfield.
Midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan arrived as a reinforcement in the first half of the year, he quickly worked in the scheme and was champion.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – The Colombian is another one who does not throw in the towel, since he continues to be the dominator of said sector despite the internal competition. His speed will be important to overcome the Californian defense.
Left winger: Raymundo Fulgencio – It might seem like this is a job for Diego Lainez either Sebastian Cordovahowever, Rayful showed that he can handle the package without any problem and may receive the approval of the helmsman, taking into account that Cordova He is just coming off an injury.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – Just as it happens with Vela, the same happens with the Frenchman. If the scorer does not appear, it is difficult for the cats to get good results. The Bomboro must be a watershed for obtaining the title.
This is what the possible Tigres alignment would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Diego Reyes, Samir Caetano, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Raymundo Fulgencio, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Ordóñez, Fernando González, Sebastián Fierro, Juan Vigón, Diego Laínez, Marcelo Flores, Eugenio Pizzuto, Jesús Garza, Carlos Rodríguez, Sebastián Córdova, Eduardo Tercero, Vladimir Loroña
