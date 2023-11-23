Clash between two of Italy’s greats, Inter Milan and Juventus will face each other in a match that will be important to determine the direction of both teams in the standings. Matchday 13 of Serie A will be electrifying after this national team break.
Below we will leave you with the possible lineups that both teams will use to face this important Serie A match.
As for Allegri’s team, we will see, as usual, their tactical scheme based on three defenders with two wing-backs where they will notice the absence of Danilo, with Rugani being the man to replace the Brazilian. He will also have important losses in the midfield and up front such as Pogba, Fagioli, Locatelli, Weah or Fabio Miretti among others. La Vecchia Signora will have to shape the pieces of their puzzle for this match, for example, it is most likely that Chiesa will have to delay his position a little due to the team’s losses.
Possible Juventus lineup
Goalie: Sczesny
Defenses: Gatti, Bremer, Rugani
Midfielders:, Weah, McKennie, Rabiot, Chiesa, Kostic
Forwards: Milik, Vlahovic
Those of Milan will have some important losses such as Bastoni in defense which will be well resolved with Acerbi. He will also have a significant loss in the midfield, such as Çalhanoglu, who arrives as a doubt for the match. Lautaro and Marcus Thuram will be at the forefront of the attack as the maximum exponents of the Milan city team’s attack.
Possible lineup of Inter Milan
Goalie: Summer
Defenses: Acerbi, De Vrij, Darmian
Midfielders: Dumfries, Barella, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco
Forwards: Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Both teams face the challenge of maintaining their positive streak and securing a place at the top of the table. The possible lineup for this crucial confrontation becomes fundamental in each team’s strategy. Each coach will seek to put together a competitive and balanced team, considering the important absences and the need to secure a crucial victory at this early stage of the season.
