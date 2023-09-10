On the sporting horizon there is an exciting confrontation between two elite European teams: Italy and Ukraine. The match, which will take place as part of the Euro Championship qualification, promises to be an epic clash between two teams eager to secure their place in the most prestigious continental tournament. In this article, we will take a closer look at Italy’s possible lineup for this crucial duel, highlighting the players who will make up the Azzurri’s starting eleven.
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s starting goalkeeper, stands out as one of the most outstanding goalkeepers on the international scene. His presence in goal is a guarantee of defensive security for the team. With an impressive size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes, Donnarumma is capable of taking impossible balls and keeping a clean sheet.
DFC: BATONI – Bastoni has stood out at Inter Milan and has shown great ability to anticipate, good ball delivery and excellent positioning. The inclusion of him in the lineup shows the confidence placed in his talent and his ability to lead the Italian defense.
DFC: ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI
Alessio Romagnoli joins the Italian defense as a key piece in containing Ukraine. With experience and solid performance in the position, Romagnoli is known for his ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards and cut off opposing attacks. His presence at the back will be essential.
DFC: GIANLUCA MANCINI
Gianluca Mancini completes Italy’s defensive line with his versatility and solidity. His ability to adapt to different game situations and his ability to come out from behind are valuable assets for the team. Mancini presents himself as a reliable option in the Italian rearguard.
CAI: SPINAZZOLA – On the left lane is Leonardo Spinazzola, a versatile and unbalancing player. Spinazzola stands out for his speed, refined technique and his ability to generate danger in the attack. His presence on the left wing provides depth and overflow to Italy’s offensive game, being a constant option to create goal situations.
More news about Euro 2024
CAD: DI LORENZO – On the right lane is Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a versatile player with great physical display. Di Lorenzo stands out for his speed, ability to overwhelm and his defensive commitment. His presence at right back provides defensive solidity and a constant support option in attack for Italy.
MC: SANDRO TONALI
Sandro Tonali, with his youth and talent, will bring freshness to Italy’s midfield. His great physique and ability to recover balls will be of great importance for the fight in midfield. Tonali also stands out for his vision of the game and his ability to initiate attacks from the midfield.
MC: NICOLÒ BARELLA
Nicolò Barella is another midfielder who will play a prominent role in the Italian team. His aggressiveness in recovering and his ability to advance with the ball will be an important asset in the midfield. Barella brings dynamism and energy to the Italian midfield.
MC: MANUEL LOCATELLI
Manuel Locatelli completes the Italian midfield with his quality and vision of the game. His ability to distribute the ball accurately and his tactical intelligence are fundamental to controlling the game. Locatelli is a versatile player who can dictate the pace of the game from the center of the field.
DC: CHIESA – Up front is Federico Chiesa, a fast, skilled player with a great ability to unbalance rival defenses. Chiesa has excelled at Juventus and has demonstrated his ability to score goals and provide decisive assists. His presence on the right wing will provide depth and danger to the Italian attack.
DC:IMMOBILE – As a forward there will be Ciro Immobile, Italy’s scorer. Immobile stands out for his scoring instinct, his ability to finish plays and his mobility within the area. His presence in the Italian attack is essential to generate scoring opportunities and convert in key moments. His experience and skill make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.
This is what Italy’s possible lineup will look like (3-5-2)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Bastoni, Romagnoli, Mancini
Midfielders: Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Tonali, Barella, Locatelli
Forwards: Chiesa, Immobile
BY: ANATOLII TRUBIN – The Ukrainian goalkeeper is one of the young promises in goal and has become a crucial figure for the national team’s defensive security. Trubin stands out for his agility, quick reflexes and bravery under the sticks. Despite his young age, he has shown impressive maturity and is expected to be the keeper of the Ukrainian goal for years to come.
RH: YUKHYM KONOPLYA – The Ukrainian right-back is known for his speed and ability to overwhelm the wing. Konoplya has earned a spot in the starting lineup thanks to his ability to bridge defense and offense, providing both defensive solidity and support on offensive plays. His youth and energy are an asset for Ukraine.
DFC: ILYA ZABARNYI – Zabarnyi is a central defender who has emerged as a key figure in the Ukrainian defense. Despite his young age, he shows great maturity in his game. He is known for his ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability to clear the ball away from his own area.
DFC: SERHIY KRYVTSOV – Another solid central defender in Ukraine’s lineup is Serhiy Kryvtsov. He is an experienced player who provides calm and leadership in defense. Kryvtsov is strong in the air and capable of cutting off the opponent’s advances with precision.
DFC: MYKOLA MATVIYENKO – Matviyenko is a versatile defender capable of playing both as a left back and in the center of defense. His ability to adapt to different roles gives the coach tactical options. In addition to his defensive solidity, he also contributes to the construction game from the rear.
DCM: TARAS STEPANENKO – Defensive midfielder Stepanenko is the Ukrainian team’s anchor in the midfield. His ability to steal balls and break up the opponent’s play is essential to balance the team. Stepanenko brings experience and leadership in the midfield.
MC: HEORHII SUDAKOV – Sudakov is a versatile midfielder with both defensive and offensive skills. His ability to maintain possession and distribute the ball is fundamental to Ukraine’s play in midfield. He can also contribute with arrivals to the rival area.
MD: ANDRIY YARMOLENKO – Yarmolenko is an experienced winger who brings creativity and danger to the Ukrainian attack. He is known for his shooting ability from outside the box and his ability to unbalance opposing defenses with dribbles and dribbles.
MC: RUSLAN MALINOVSKYI – Malinovskyi is another attacking midfielder joining Ukraine’s attack. His ability to shoot from long range and his accuracy on free throws make him a constant threat. Additionally, he is an excellent passer who can open up opposing defenses.
MI: VIKTOR TSYGANKOV – Tsygankov is a skilled and fast winger who can wreak havoc on opposing defenses with his speed and dribbling. His ability to get into the box and score goals makes him a crucial part of the Ukrainian attack.
DC: ARTEM DOVBYK – Dovbyk is the leading man for Ukraine, a forward who constantly looks for space and scoring opportunities. His presence in the rival area is a threat to any defense, and his ability to finish plays can be decisive in the confrontation against Italy.
This is what Ukraine’s possible alignment will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Trubin
Defenses: Konoplya, Krystov, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi
Midfielders: Malinovskyi, Sudakov, Stepanenko
Forwards: Dovbyk, Tsygankov and Yarmolenko
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#lineups #Italy #Ukraine #qualifying #match #Euro #Cup
Leave a Reply