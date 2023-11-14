The duel between Italy and North Macedonia on matchday 9 of the qualifying phase for the Euro 2024 has captured the attention of football fans. The Italian team, despite being a football power, has experienced difficulties in this qualifying phase, currently finding itself in third place in Group C with 10 points, behind England and Ukraine. The Italians face the urgency of securing their place among the best in the group in the remaining two matches.
On the other hand, North Macedonia, a team that has shown its growth in recent years, is in fourth place in the group with 7 points. Both teams come into this matchup with the pressure to win. With only two games left, Italy and North Macedonia have everything at stake in this match, knowing that every point counts in the fight for
On paper, the Italian team is the favorite for this match, although they will have to deal with the pressure that a defeat could mean being left out of another international competition, as already happened in the World Cup in Qatar.
Goalie: G. Donnarumma
Defending: G. Di Lorenzo, G. Scalvini, F. Acerbi, D. Udogie
Half: D. Frattesi, B. Cristante, N. Barella
Lead: D. Berardi, G. Scamacca, S. El Shaarawy
On the other hand, the national team of the North Macedonians are giving something to talk about in this Group C and they dream of winning and thus being closer and closer to playing in the Euro 2024
Goalie: S. Dimitrievsky
Defending: J. Manev, N. Serafimov, V. Musliu, S. Ashkovski, E. Alioski
Half: A. Elezi, J. Atanasov, E. Bardhi
Lead: B. Miovski, E. Elmas
