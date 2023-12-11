The group stage of the Champions League has come to an end, and two teams that have shone with their own light are Inter Milan and Real Sociedad. Both teams have shown a high level throughout the competition, co-leading their group with 11 points each, the result of three wins and two draws. The head-to-head in Milan will not only be crucial to determine the group leader, but also to evaluate how they will perform in the next phase. It should be noted that both teams have already secured their place in the round of 16.
In this crucial confrontation, Real Sociedad starts with the advantage of a draw, since it is better for the Basques to win or draw to finish first in the group. For its part, Inter Milan will need a victory to secure first place.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Real society
|
eleven
|
2
|
Inter de Milan
|
eleven
|
3
|
Salzburg
|
4
|
4
|
Benfica
|
1
On the Real Sociedad side, they face this momentous match with the difficult loss of Brais Méndez and Ander Barrenetxea. However, Mikel Merino has emerged as a key figure, displaying an exceptional level and masterfully leading the midfield.
Goalie: Remiro
Defenses: Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Múñoz
Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Zubimendi and Zakharyan
Forwards: Kubo, Oyarzabal and Umar Sadiq
For its part, Inter Milan comes into the matchup with players in exceptional form. Marcus Thuram has been a revelation, displaying his skill on the attacking front and contributing significantly to the team's offense. Lautaro Martínez, another fundamental element, has stood out with his scoring ability and his ability to unbalance rival defenses.
Goalie: Summer
Defenses: Acerbi, Bastoni, Bisseck, Darmian and Dimarco
Midfielders: Çalhanoglou, Mkhitaryan, Barella
Forwards: Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram
