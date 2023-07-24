This Tuesday, July 25, the inter miami of Lionel Messi will face on Matchday 2 of the League Cup to the atlanta united in Group J activity. The Florida team made its debut in the international competition against Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul and achieved a 2-1 victory in what was the debut of Leo Messi in his new team and, in addition, he scored the winning goal in compensation with a great goal from a free kick.
For his part, he atlanta united will debut in the tournament and they will face two old acquaintances, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and Joseph Martinezthe historic coach who made them MLS Cup champions and their former Venezuelan goalscorer who marked an era at the club.
In this case, the locals will have a significant loss, since they will once again have the defender’s loss Ian Frayhis 20-year-old youth squad of Jamaican origin who tore the cruciate ligament in one of his knees.
In this way, we present you the possible alignments of both teams on date 2 of the League Cuptaking into account that it is still unknown if the ‘daddy’ he will repeat his eleven again and leave his figures as Busquets, Messi and Martinezas revulsives.
