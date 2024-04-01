Inter Miami and Monterrey will star in the most attractive and interesting series of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. This Wednesday, April 3, the first leg of this key will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Below we tell you how both teams would turn out for this duel:
Goalkeeper: D. Callender
Defense: J. Gressel, T. Avilés, S. Kryvtsov, N. Freire, J. Alba
Medium: S. Busquets, D. Gómez, D. Ruiz
Forward: L. Campana, L. Suárez
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada: The Argentine goalkeeper is characterized by being confident, with excellent reflexes and the ability to lead the defense from behind. Every great team is built from behind.
Right back: Stefan Medina: Although it seems that he has been relegated to a secondary role, his experience can help in such a duel. Medina is a versatile and fast defender, capable of playing as a winger and center back.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán: 'Toro' Guzmán is an increasingly important element in this squad. Guzmán seeks to continue his good performance with Rayados to earn minutes with the Mexican National Team.
Central defense: Héctor Moreno: Moreno is an experienced defender with great capacity for anticipation and leadership at the back, providing defensive solidity and good aerial play. Despite no longer having the speed of yesteryear, he is still a reliable defender.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo: Gallardo has been used by Ortiz as a winger and winger this season. It seems that for this duel, he will return to the defensive backline. Gallardo is capable of overflowing down the wing and joining the attack, but he also tends to go very well up front when defending.
Central midfielder: Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez: Rayados has needed a player with these characteristics for a long time. 'Corcho' is a midfielder with good positioning and the ability to recover balls, in addition to providing balance in the midfield.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo: The Mexican midfielder has a good ability to play in different positions in the center of the field. He can support recovery, but he also knows how to move forward. He makes a good pair with Rodríguez.
Offensive midfielder: Sergio Canales: The Spanish midfielder is characterized by his great vision of the game and precision in his passes. This semester has been better than the previous one. He will be one of those in charge of organizing the game and generating danger.
Far right: Maximiliano Meza: In these types of games sometimes experience is worth more than anything else. Meza has plenty of experience. Although he is not having his best moment, Meza is an important element for Rayados and can surprise in this duel.
Center forward: Germán Berterame: Two words summarize Berterame's playing style: speed and opportunism. 'Berte' is a player who usually causes a lot of problems for rival defenders. He can go to the wing or stay as a nine. He can be one of the figures against Inter Miami.
Left winger: Jordi Cortizo: The Mexican attacker has the ability to unbalance one-on-one and generate scoring chances with his dribbling and good shot on goal.
