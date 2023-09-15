This weekend, football fans in Italy and around the world are preparing to witness one of the most anticipated duels in Serie A: the confrontation between Inter Milan and AC Milan. Both teams come into this matchup as the only undefeated teams in the league, with three consecutive wins under their belt. What makes this encounter even more exciting is that Inter have not conceded a single goal so far this season, underlining their defensive strength.
Inter Highlights
Inter have had an impressive start to the season, leading Serie A with nine points from three games. Three players stand out in this brilliant start: Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and the lethal Lautaro Martínez.
Denzel Dumfries He has become an asset both in defense and attack. His ability to overcome defensive lines and deliver accurate crosses has been a great addition to the team.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who joined Inter from AC Milan, has proven his worth with his vision of the game and ability to create chances. His chemistry with Lautaro Martínez on the attacking front is evident and has been instrumental in creating scoring opportunities.
Speaking of scoring opportunities, Lautaro Martínez He has been in exceptional shape. With five goals in three Serie A matches, he is the league’s top scorer so far. His ability to move in the area and finish plays makes him a fearsome forward for any defense.
Possible Inter Alignment
AC Milan Highlights
On the other hand, AC Milan have had an equally impressive start in Serie A, collecting nine points from three games. Some of the standout players in their squad so far are Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and newcomer Christian Pulisic.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on loan from Chelsea, has had an immediate impact on Milan’s midfield. His physical presence and ability to recover balls make him a key player in the midfield.
Olivier Giroud, the veteran French striker, has demonstrated his experience and scoring ability with Milan. His ability to score important goals and lead the forward line is invaluable to the team.
The star signing, Christian Pulisic, has brought his speed and individual skills to Milan. His ability to unbalance one-on-one and his ability to score goals are qualities that make Milan even more dangerous in attack.
Possible AC Milan Lineup
