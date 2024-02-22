The date of the classics in Argentine soccer will be played this weekend in the First Division, on matchday 7, between Saturday, February 24, Sunday the 25th and Monday the 26th, with many attractive matches, including the classic of Avellaneda between Independiente and Racing, two teams that are doing well.
“Rojo” is the leader in Zone A, which also includes teams like River, with 13 units, and comes from beating Instituto, while “Academia” lost at home against Godoy Cruz, but is fifth in Group B and on the lookout to reach the classification zone, two points behind the last classified, Newell's.
Carlos Tevez, coach of Independiente, will be able to count on again Ayrton Costa and Felipe Aguilar. The two have already recovered from their injuries and will be under the coach's orders for the next game, although it is likely that they will not go from the start.
Lucas Gonzalez He suffered a strain and his presence in the classic against Racing is in doubt, although the “Apache” will wait for him until the last moment taking into account the rating he gives him in the 11th and the fact that he has just converted against Instituto, in Córdoba .
Racing, meanwhile, has Juanfer Quintero and Roger Martínez available to play the Avellaneda Classic against Independiente, but does not yet know if Gustavo Cosas will give them activity from the start.
The first of the Colombians mentioned was from the start against Godoy Cruz, being replaced after 72 minutes of play, while the second returned to playing soccer in practice.
Independent
Goalkeeper: King,
Defenders: Isla, Fedorco, Laso, Pérez
Frills: Neves, Marcone, Mancuello, Luna,
Fronts: González or Canelo, Avalos
racing
Goalkeeper: Arias;
Defenders: Rubio, Sosa, García Basso
Frills: Solari, Zuculini, Almendra, Rojas, Quintero;
Forwards: Salas and Maravilla Martínez.
#lineups #Independiente #Racing #Avellaneda #Classic
